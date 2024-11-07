Tuyển Product Management Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Acting as the bridge between customer and stakeholder to clarify requirements with tech team (data teams, developers, QC, UI designer,..) both business and system analysis view as well as the bridge among internal team
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to do user research, analyze and derive business, analyze functional and non-functional requirements for data products, write SRS (Software Requirement Specification), user stories, mockup,.. and managing product change requests with different priority
Working with PM on project scope, estimation and planning, ensure that product features, functional and technical requirements are accurately defined, documented and clearly communicated to all relevant parties including development team & all stakeholders
Work with QA/QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements and implementation
Proactively gather information from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts and distinguish user requirement from the underlying true needs
Collaborate with engineering, data analyst, data scientist and domain experts to establish the product vision, making decision trade-offs between usability, performance, time,...

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

General understanding and experience of business processes as well as an interest to understand a broad range of business models and needs
Proactive can-do attitude and strong commitment to deadline
Excited to learn new technologies and analytical methodologies relating to business and data analytics
Exceptional stakeholder management experience
Specific business domain knowledge in telco is a big plus
Excellent written and communication both in English and Vietnamese
Familiar with MS office, BI tools, able to use SQL on collected data to validate assumptions and propose measure plan

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You’ll love working in our dynamic environment with >80.000 young & active employees, Honor & Award for the best employees who have great contribution to the company’s success, especially the awards night for 50 best employees each year will be held overseas
Unique culture with many exciting activities: rookie training, 72 hours experience, team building, status quo, village festival ...
Being trained by professionals, having many promoting opportunities to become managers in the leading technology groups in Vietnam, with more than 80,000 people and a professional environment
Obtaining full legal insurance coverage for yourself and your family with FPT-Care

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

