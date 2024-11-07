Tuyển Product Management Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
Acting as the bridge between customer and stakeholder to clarify requirements with tech team (data teams, developers, QC, UI designer,..) both business and system analysis view as well as the bridge among internal team
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to do user research, analyze and derive business, analyze functional and non-functional requirements for data products, write SRS (Software Requirement Specification), user stories, mockup,.. and managing product change requests with different priority
Working with PM on project scope, estimation and planning, ensure that product features, functional and technical requirements are accurately defined, documented and clearly communicated to all relevant parties including development team & all stakeholders
Work with QA/QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements and implementation
Proactively gather information from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts and distinguish user requirement from the underlying true needs
Collaborate with engineering, data analyst, data scientist and domain experts to establish the product vision, making decision trade-offs between usability, performance, time,...
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proactive can-do attitude and strong commitment to deadline
Excited to learn new technologies and analytical methodologies relating to business and data analytics
Exceptional stakeholder management experience
Specific business domain knowledge in telco is a big plus
Excellent written and communication both in English and Vietnamese
Familiar with MS office, BI tools, able to use SQL on collected data to validate assumptions and propose measure plan
Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Unique culture with many exciting activities: rookie training, 72 hours experience, team building, status quo, village festival ...
Being trained by professionals, having many promoting opportunities to become managers in the leading technology groups in Vietnam, with more than 80,000 people and a professional environment
Obtaining full legal insurance coverage for yourself and your family with FPT-Care
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
