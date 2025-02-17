Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ AVT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ AVT
- Hà Nội: Vinhomes West Point, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist in gathering and analyzing data for potential business expansion opportunities
Contribute to the identification of specific business opportunities and strategies to capitalize on them
Support stakeholders through effective communication and influence to garner support for business projects
Aid in project management tasks for selected projects, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to requirements
Collaborate with different departmental teams to streamline processes and enhance productivity
Participate in testing of business processes and provide recommendations for improvements
Contribute to the creation of clear and well-structured business requirements and documentation
Assist in identifying opportunities for process automation to improve efficiency
Support the creation of reports, dashboards, and visualizations to facilitate understanding of business performance
Contribute to the analysis of process issues and bottlenecks, proposing solutions for improvement
Communicate and validate requirements with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment
Assist in the development and maintenance of reporting tools to support business analysis activities
Participate in data discovery, analysis, and modeling exercises to derive insights
Collaborate with product managers on roadmap planning and optimization of workforce resources.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Superior presentation and negotiation skills
Ability to adapt and thrive in fast-paced environments.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ AVT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hỗ trợ bữa trưa
Teabreak buổi chiều
Có Bảo hiểm xã hội
Môi trường công ty IT năng động, vui vẻ
Có nghỉ phép năm
