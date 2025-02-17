Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ AVT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Assist in gathering and analyzing data for potential business expansion opportunities

Contribute to the identification of specific business opportunities and strategies to capitalize on them

Support stakeholders through effective communication and influence to garner support for business projects

Aid in project management tasks for selected projects, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to requirements

Collaborate with different departmental teams to streamline processes and enhance productivity

Participate in testing of business processes and provide recommendations for improvements

Contribute to the creation of clear and well-structured business requirements and documentation

Assist in identifying opportunities for process automation to improve efficiency

Support the creation of reports, dashboards, and visualizations to facilitate understanding of business performance

Contribute to the analysis of process issues and bottlenecks, proposing solutions for improvement

Communicate and validate requirements with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment

Assist in the development and maintenance of reporting tools to support business analysis activities

Participate in data discovery, analysis, and modeling exercises to derive insights

Collaborate with product managers on roadmap planning and optimization of workforce resources.