Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: tầng 4, Số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Overview

As a Junior AI Business Analyst, you will support AI-driven projects by gathering requirements, analyzing business needs, and assisting in the design and implementation of AI-based solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders: Designer, Developers, AI Team to ensure alignment between business objectives and technical deliverables.

Responsibilities

Assist in product team discussions to understand core business needs.

Collaborate with development teams to create preliminary solutions with AI integration.

Utilize tools such as Mock-ups, Design diagrams, etc., to illustrate proposed solutions.

Support in Producing and finalizing comprehensive Functional Specification (FS) documents.

Help test AI systems to ensure alignment with business requirements.

Prepare training materials and conduct user training sessions for AI tools and analytics platforms.

Support data analysis efforts by preparing datasets for AI model development.

Conduct market and trend analysis to identify new opportunities for AI adoption

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field.

Proficiency in English, with exceptional listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Prior experience in overseas study or work is advantageous

Experience Required: 1–2 years

Basic understanding of AI/ML concepts and their applications in business.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

Knowledge of agile and waterfall project methodologies is a plus.

Proficient in office automation tools, including Microsoft Office and SharePoint.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek

Young & vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities

Social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, are based on actual salary

Performance review and salary adjustment twice a year.

Regular team building events & internal activities (weekly happy hour, quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

