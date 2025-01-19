Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: tầng 4, Số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Overview
As a Junior AI Business Analyst, you will support AI-driven projects by gathering requirements, analyzing business needs, and assisting in the design and implementation of AI-based solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders: Designer, Developers, AI Team to ensure alignment between business objectives and technical deliverables.
Responsibilities
Assist in product team discussions to understand core business needs.
Collaborate with development teams to create preliminary solutions with AI integration.
Utilize tools such as Mock-ups, Design diagrams, etc., to illustrate proposed solutions.
Support in Producing and finalizing comprehensive Functional Specification (FS) documents.
Help test AI systems to ensure alignment with business requirements.
Prepare training materials and conduct user training sessions for AI tools and analytics platforms.
Support data analysis efforts by preparing datasets for AI model development.
Conduct market and trend analysis to identify new opportunities for AI adoption

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field.
Education:
Proficiency in English, with exceptional listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Prior experience in overseas study or work is advantageous
Experience Required: 1–2 years
Experience Required:
Basic understanding of AI/ML concepts and their applications in business.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.
Knowledge of agile and waterfall project methodologies is a plus.
Proficient in office automation tools, including Microsoft Office and SharePoint.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek
Young & vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities
Social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, are based on actual salary
Performance review and salary adjustment twice a year.
Regular team building events & internal activities (weekly happy hour, quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Artemis, Tầng 4, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

