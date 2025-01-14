Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà CIC Tower, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Conduct market research and analysis on the Korean market to identify business opportunities and trends.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather, analyze, and document business requirements.

Act as a liaison between the business team and technical team to ensure smooth communication and project delivery.

Develop detailed business plans, reports, and presentations to support decision-making.

Monitor and evaluate the performance of implemented business strategies and suggest improvements.

Translate and interpret documents or meetings from Korean to English/Vietnamese and vice versa when needed.

Maintain strong relationships with Korean clients and stakeholders to understand their needs and expectations.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, IT, or related fields.

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst or similar role.

Proficiency in Korean language (TOPIK 5 or higher) is required.

Good understanding of the Korean market, culture, and business practices.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with business analysis tools (e.g., Microsoft Office, JIRA, Confluence) is a plus.

Ability to work independently and within a team in a fast-paced environment.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

12 remote days per year for full-time employees. Each month, they will be granted 1 day.

Fully participate in Vietnam's social insurance as required by the state regulations.

Salary review 2 times/ year, based on work performance and company’s performance;

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Performance bonus in Token of the project;

The travel welfare package is up to 3-7 million VND/year (for official employees).

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;

Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

