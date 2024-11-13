Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quang Trung Solutions Complex, Tan Chanh Hiep, District 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Report to: Senior Business Analyst

Working location: Helios Buidling, Quang Trung Solutions Complex, District 12

As a BI Analyst, you will:

KRA 1: Data Analysis & Visualization (40%)

KRA 2: Dashboard Maintenance and Troubleshooting (20%)

KRA 3: Internal Research and Documentation (20%)

KRA 4: Stakeholder Communications (20%)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in business intelligence, data analysis, or a related field, preferably in the technology sector

• Proficiency in BI tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI, QlikView) and Excel

• Spreadsheet design and analysis

• Visual analysis story-telling / reporting

• Familiarity with business enterprise systems (e.g., ERPs, CRMs), NetSuite is a plus

• Analytical mindset capable of identifying trends and gaps

• Highly organized and process-oriented mindset

• Articulate English skills (written and verbal)

• Strong technical troubleshooting skills

• High sense of urgency while maintaining high standard output

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package (OT is fairly paid)

13-month salary, annual performance bonus

Annual salary review

Private healthcare package. Social insurance from probation

100% salary in probation time

Chances to interact and build dashboards to monitor business indexes across regions

Innovative and highly qualified working facilities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM

