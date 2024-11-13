Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quang Trung Solutions Complex, Tan Chanh Hiep, District 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Report to: Senior Business Analyst
Working location: Helios Buidling, Quang Trung Solutions Complex, District 12
As a BI Analyst, you will:
KRA 1: Data Analysis & Visualization (40%)
KRA 2: Dashboard Maintenance and Troubleshooting (20%)
KRA 3: Internal Research and Documentation (20%)
KRA 4: Stakeholder Communications (20%)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in business intelligence, data analysis, or a related field, preferably in the technology sector
• Proficiency in BI tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI, QlikView) and Excel
• Spreadsheet design and analysis
• Visual analysis story-telling / reporting
• Familiarity with business enterprise systems (e.g., ERPs, CRMs), NetSuite is a plus
• Analytical mindset capable of identifying trends and gaps
• Highly organized and process-oriented mindset
• Articulate English skills (written and verbal)
• Strong technical troubleshooting skills
• High sense of urgency while maintaining high standard output
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary package (OT is fairly paid)
13-month salary, annual performance bonus
Annual salary review
Private healthcare package. Social insurance from probation
100% salary in probation time
Chances to interact and build dashboards to monitor business indexes across regions
Innovative and highly qualified working facilities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DICENTRAL VIỆT NAM
