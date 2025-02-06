Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Assist in providing variety of consulting services for Banking/ Financial services Clients (i.e. ESG, transformation, risk management, etc) with quality and timely deliverables

• Assist in formulating solutions to client problems/issues as well as identifying value-added opportunities

• Conduct well research on Client/Potential Client or Industry as required

• Assist Partners and Directors in pro-actively managing client relationships, respond to client queries in an effective and timely manner

• Address any knowledge gaps through learning and adaptation as appropriate

• Contribute to continuous improvement of in-house systems and procedures