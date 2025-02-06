Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
- Hà Nội: 46th Floor, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, 72 Building, Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay New Urb
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Assist in providing variety of consulting services for Banking/ Financial services Clients (i.e. ESG, transformation, risk management, etc) with quality and timely deliverables
• Assist in formulating solutions to client problems/issues as well as identifying value-added opportunities
• Conduct well research on Client/Potential Client or Industry as required
• Assist Partners and Directors in pro-actively managing client relationships, respond to client queries in an effective and timely manner
• Address any knowledge gaps through learning and adaptation as appropriate
• Contribute to continuous improvement of in-house systems and procedures
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Graduated with major in Accounting, Banking, Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics;
• Good command of English is a MUST
• Strong organizational and time management skills
• Good communication and research skills
• Self-motivated and team player
• Enthusiastic, demonstrate “can do” attitude with an ability to learn quickly
Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
