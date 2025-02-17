Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Showa Gloves Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Showa Gloves Vietnam
- Bình Dương: 23 Đại Lộ Tự Do, VSIP 1, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Maintain, update and develop occupational health and safety (OHS) procedure.
- Conducting safety inspections at the work site
- Identifying hazards, analyzing and evaluating risks related to work safety in each area, thereby proposing timely solutions.
- Checking and controlling safety conditions and machinery of the worksite with the section and Safety team.
- Reporting non-compliance with OHS regulations and work with the Safety team to eliminate or minimize safety accidents.
- Participating in internal/ external audits as arranged by superiors.
- Participating in safety assessment of new processes and equipment before testing operations.
- Investigating, recording, handling and reporting when incidents occur comprehensively.
- Analyzing causes of any accident/ injuries and taking action for future prevention with the approval of Gerneral Director.
- Supporting relevant sections in organizing labor safety and chemical safety training comply with the provisions of law.
- Performing other tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Showa Gloves Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Showa Gloves Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
