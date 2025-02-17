Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Showa Gloves Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Maintain, update and develop occupational health and safety (OHS) procedure.

- Conducting safety inspections at the work site

- Identifying hazards, analyzing and evaluating risks related to work safety in each area, thereby proposing timely solutions.

- Checking and controlling safety conditions and machinery of the worksite with the section and Safety team.

- Reporting non-compliance with OHS regulations and work with the Safety team to eliminate or minimize safety accidents.

- Participating in internal/ external audits as arranged by superiors.

- Participating in safety assessment of new processes and equipment before testing operations.

- Investigating, recording, handling and reporting when incidents occur comprehensively.

- Analyzing causes of any accident/ injuries and taking action for future prevention with the approval of Gerneral Director.

- Supporting relevant sections in organizing labor safety and chemical safety training comply with the provisions of law.

- Performing other tasks as assigned by management.