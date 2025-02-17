Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 33F, Keangnam Landmark, Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Work follow project manager and team leader arrangement
• Involve in radio network planning task: site survey audit, coverage planning, …
• Support for new site configuration and service verification
• OSS statistic key performance indicator (KPI) monitoring and report
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Education Background Requirements: Bachelor or higher, major: Telecommunications technology, Computer science.
• 2-8 years of working experience in the similar position.
• Strong knowledge at mobile system architecture such as 3G/4G/5G network topology, network element
• Has knowledge on radio interface, protocols and signaling, system parameters in at least one technology (NR, LTE, UMTS…)
• Able to communicate effectively in English
• Family with Microsoft office, Excel, Power point
• Ability to adapt quickly to changing environments and manage parallel time-critical tasks
• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
• Ability to Travel as needed
