Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Draexlmaier Automotive Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Objective of job

• Planning and realization of production processes for existing and new

products, in cooperation with Industrial Engineering team.

Principle activities

• Create line balancing.

• Perform time studies.

• Perform equipment capacity planning.

• Perform personnel capacity planning.

• Verify and correct bill of materials.

• Create, maintain and improve plant layout.

• Optimize material flow.

• Analyze and monitor production methods, as well as improving them.

• Create process specifications.

• Identify improvement potential in product and production processes.

• Implement released optimizations.

• Coordinate relevant plannings with other departments.