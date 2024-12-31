Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Draexlmaier Automotive Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Draexlmaier Automotive Việt Nam
- Quảng Nam: Khu công nghiệp Tam Thăng, xã Tam Thăng, Thành phố Tam Kỳ, tỉnh Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Objective of job
• Planning and realization of production processes for existing and new
products, in cooperation with Industrial Engineering team.
Principle activities
• Create line balancing.
• Perform time studies.
• Perform equipment capacity planning.
• Perform personnel capacity planning.
• Verify and correct bill of materials.
• Create, maintain and improve plant layout.
• Optimize material flow.
• Analyze and monitor production methods, as well as improving them.
• Create process specifications.
• Identify improvement potential in product and production processes.
• Implement released optimizations.
• Coordinate relevant plannings with other departments.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Draexlmaier Automotive Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Draexlmaier Automotive Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI