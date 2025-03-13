Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Mức lương
Đến 750 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD
Main Responsibilities:
• Improve process quality.
• Make yield rate report.
• Analyze, summarize data, and cooperate with related departments.
Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Detail Requirements: Knowledge, Experiences, Skills
• Good English.
• Can work under high pressure.
• Have experience in an electric component company.
The Specific Requirement:
• Can do OVT following department requirements.
BENEFIT:
Salary and bonus regime:
• Salary: Competitive
Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
