Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

Mức lương Đến 750 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Main Responsibilities:

• Improve process quality.

• Make yield rate report.

• Analyze, summarize data, and cooperate with related departments.

Detail Requirements: Knowledge, Experiences, Skills

• Good English.

• Can work under high pressure.

• Have experience in an electric component company.

The Specific Requirement:

• Can do OVT following department requirements.

BENEFIT:

Salary and bonus regime:

• Salary: Competitive

