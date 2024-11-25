Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Century Tower, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Established in 2016 in Hanoi, 1C Vietnam operates as a developer and distributor of software solutions for business automation on 1C:Enterprise platform. There are over 5000 companies in Vietnam using 1C solutions in their everyday business operation. 1C Vietnam partnership network is actively expanding through the major cities across the country.

To help expand our business, we have an immediate opening for the position of Content Marketing Leader.

Job Description:

Develop and manage all content across communication platforms (Social media, website, blog, email marketing, brand material, and sales kit) to attract and retain users;

Build a long-term content direction strategy with a strong, creative, and outstanding brand image;

Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure consistency in messaging and branding image;

Work with the SEO team and contributors to create SEO content strategies, enhancing search engine visibility to attract quality traffic to the company’s online channels.

Develop creative content for Major Communication Campaigns - Marketing campaigns: From brand initiatives to product promotions, aiming to drive user growth and revenue;

Collaborate to complete POSM, multi-channel marketing campaigns, and affiliate campaigns to increase traffic and raise product awareness among users;

Collaborate with the Marketing team to assess the effectiveness of content, internal communication campaigns, and marketing strategies based on daily and weekly KPIs;

Analyze data to uncover critical insights to improve content quality and communication.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 04 years of experience in Content Marketing, with the ability to develop creative content and manage content across multiple platforms; B2B experience is a strong advantage;

Excellent writing and creative content skills, particularly in brand-building campaigns and SEO content;

Strong organizational and internal information management skills;

Good communication, debate, and teamwork skills;

Data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven to improve content and communication strategies;

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or related fields;

Tại Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Innovative Environment

Be part of a team that values creativity and innovation.;

Attractive salary based on employee’s performance;

Work in a professional, dynamic, and international environment;

Green Modern office in Times City Complex;

Comfortable office in Times city; 40 working hours/week;

Participate fully in the social insurance regimes in accordance with the contract salary;

Official holidays according to Vietnamese regulations and annual company trip

Impact: Plays an important role in Marketing Team, and contributes to the development and optimization of the company's marketing activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin