Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Content Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Century Tower, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Established in 2016 in Hanoi, 1C Vietnam operates as a developer and distributor of software solutions for business automation on 1C:Enterprise platform. There are over 5000 companies in Vietnam using 1C solutions in their everyday business operation. 1C Vietnam partnership network is actively expanding through the major cities across the country.
To help expand our business, we have an immediate opening for the position of Content Marketing Leader.
Content Marketing Leader.
Job Description:
Develop and manage all content across communication platforms (Social media, website, blog, email marketing, brand material, and sales kit) to attract and retain users;
Build a long-term content direction strategy with a strong, creative, and outstanding brand image;
Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure consistency in messaging and branding image;
Work with the SEO team and contributors to create SEO content strategies, enhancing search engine visibility to attract quality traffic to the company’s online channels.
Develop creative content for Major Communication Campaigns - Marketing campaigns: From brand initiatives to product promotions, aiming to drive user growth and revenue;
Collaborate to complete POSM, multi-channel marketing campaigns, and affiliate campaigns to increase traffic and raise product awareness among users;
Collaborate with the Marketing team to assess the effectiveness of content, internal communication campaigns, and marketing strategies based on daily and weekly KPIs;
Analyze data to uncover critical insights to improve content quality and communication.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 04 years of experience in Content Marketing, with the ability to develop creative content and manage content across multiple platforms; B2B experience is a strong advantage;
Excellent writing and creative content skills, particularly in brand-building campaigns and SEO content;
Strong organizational and internal information management skills;
Good communication, debate, and teamwork skills;
Data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven to improve content and communication strategies;
Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or related fields;

Tại Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Innovative Environment
Be part of a team that values creativity and innovation.;
Attractive salary based on employee’s performance;
Work in a professional, dynamic, and international environment;
Green Modern office in Times City Complex;
Comfortable office in Times city; 40 working hours/week;
Participate fully in the social insurance regimes in accordance with the contract salary;
Official holidays according to Vietnamese regulations and annual company trip
Impact: Plays an important role in Marketing Team, and contributes to the development and optimization of the company's marketing activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 21, Century Tower, TTTM Times City, số 458 Minh Khai, Vĩnh Tuy, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-content-marketing-leader-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job256331
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH DLEE
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH DLEE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE XIDE
Tuyển Leader Marketing thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE XIDE
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia King Travel
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Asia King Travel
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH DATACARE
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH DATACARE
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
Tuyển Marketing Intern thu nhập 4 - 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín)
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 1 - 1.5 triệu Thực tập tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín)
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 1.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN QUẢNG CÁO THIẾT KẾ THƯƠNG HIỆU GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN QUẢNG CÁO THIẾT KẾ THƯƠNG HIỆU GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GOCADO VIETNAM
Tuyển Leader Content thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH GOCADO VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI LU-CA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Content Marketing thu nhập Trên 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI LU-CA
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Content Marketing thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH DLEE
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH DLEE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE XIDE
Tuyển Leader Marketing thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE XIDE
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia King Travel
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Asia King Travel
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH DATACARE
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH DATACARE
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
Tuyển Marketing Intern thu nhập 4 - 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín)
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập 1 - 1.5 triệu Thực tập tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín)
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 1.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN QUẢNG CÁO THIẾT KẾ THƯƠNG HIỆU GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Content Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN QUẢNG CÁO THIẾT KẾ THƯƠNG HIỆU GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GOCADO VIETNAM
Tuyển Leader Content thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH GOCADO VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI LU-CA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Content Marketing thu nhập Trên 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI LU-CA
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Content Marketing thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất