Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Take care for existing customer, expend business with existing customer.

Develop sales activities with agent network, find quotation requests from other forwarders in WCA network.

Support Sales team for pricing, making quotation.

Update rate (O/F) by monthly and half of month.

Support Operation team for operation jobs (booking and documentary)

Other tasks will be required by leader.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: at least 3 years at the similar jobs (CS, Documents, Booking, Pricing, Sales Support...)

Have knowledge at AIR/SEA both Export/Import, prefer if have experience with JP, US shipments.

English: good skill.

Communication skill: good.

Character: teamwork, active, want to know – want to do (spirit),modest, patience.

Tại CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

·Salary: a raise once a year

·Bonus once a year (profit sharing depending on company performance)

·Bonus is 1 month salary (according to seniority, work results, andbusiness situation of the company)

·13 months' salary per year

·Windows Laptop for all staff

·Participate in insurance and annual health check-up programs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR

