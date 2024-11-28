Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR
Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Take care for existing customer, expend business with existing customer.
Develop sales activities with agent network, find quotation requests from other forwarders in WCA network.
Support Sales team for pricing, making quotation.
Update rate (O/F) by monthly and half of month.
Support Operation team for operation jobs (booking and documentary)
Other tasks will be required by leader.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: at least 3 years at the similar jobs (CS, Documents, Booking, Pricing, Sales Support...)
Have knowledge at AIR/SEA both Export/Import, prefer if have experience with JP, US shipments.
English: good skill.
Communication skill: good.
Character: teamwork, active, want to know – want to do (spirit),modest, patience.
Tại CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
·Salary: a raise once a year
·Bonus once a year (profit sharing depending on company performance)
·Bonus is 1 month salary (according to seniority, work results, andbusiness situation of the company)
·13 months' salary per year
·Windows Laptop for all staff
·Participate in insurance and annual health check-up programs
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH GP NHÂN SỰ GLOBAL DOOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
