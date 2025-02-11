Tuyển Customer Success Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Capital Place, Phố Liễu Giai, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Processing daily transactions under instruction & confirmation from Relationship Managers:
+ Account issues (Account opening, Account information change …)
+ Non-credit transaction (Time deposit, E-banking & other document processing…)
+ Daily credit transaction (Loan, Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit…)
- Pending control to remind Relationship Managers of original docs collection:
+ Control pending items in terms of maturity date, number of pending
+ Overnight pending
- Corporate banking administration tasks:
+ Document safe keeping control
+ Document coordination with other departments
- Other tasks assigned by Department Head
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good interpersonal, communication and teamwork skills
- Proficient in English (communication, presentation, writing)
Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
