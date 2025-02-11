Tuyển Customer Success Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Processing daily transactions under instruction & confirmation from Relationship Managers:

+ Account issues (Account opening, Account information change …)

+ Non-credit transaction (Time deposit, E-banking & other document processing…)

+ Daily credit transaction (Loan, Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit…)

- Pending control to remind Relationship Managers of original docs collection:

+ Control pending items in terms of maturity date, number of pending

+ Overnight pending

- Corporate banking administration tasks:

+ Document safe keeping control

+ Document coordination with other departments

- Other tasks assigned by Department Head