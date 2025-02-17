Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 26 thảo điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Capable of wrangling complex data into clean datasets for data visualization and report generation?

We are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated data analyst to evaluate existing data and their flows, clean and organize data, and manipulate and explore datasets. Solid experience with a good understanding of data engineering and statistical analysis are essential to this role. The candidate will support senior data analysts’ and developers’ optimization of supply chain and production workflows, as well as help identify the business data needed to produce the most useful insights and future analytics.

Responsibilities

Support and partner with clients and team members.

Identify and understand business needs.

Collect, analyze, interpret, and map data.

Verify data quality to ensure accurate processing, analysis, and reporting.

Support team’s mathematical and programmatic development of models.

Utilize data for reports, and data visualization.

Monitor data management processes to ensure data quality and consistency.

Contribute to data dictionary, standards, training, and ongoing updates

Communicate insights and recommendations effectively.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent data wrangling skills required. Fundamental data analytics skills required. Strong analysis and communication skills required. Intermediate English skills required.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in computer science, data science, or information systems or equivalent experience.

Comfortable with statistics, probability, and linear algebra.

Experience in Python and SQL, with knowledge of software development.

Understanding of enterprise-scale business and its processes.

Strong critical thinking skills and attention to detail.

Good English language skills.

Extras

ETL and data pipeline tools and builds

Apache Superset or Metabase data visualization and exploration experience a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income negotiated according to experience and ability, 13th month salary, bonus based on annual business results.

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance after signing the official labor contract.

Orientation, training and mentoring to master product and enterprise-scale operations knowledge, professional communication and presentation skills.

Empowered to experiment with prototyping and Linux lab environments.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

