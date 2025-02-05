Tuyển Data Analyst VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại VUS - The English Center
- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
• Gather, validate, clean and organize to produce a standard operating data set for analysis.
• Perform revenue forecast for budget preparation and monthly/quarterly P&L re-forecast.
• Prepare weekly and monthly operational and financial performance reports
• Prepare dashboards for weekly and monthly operational and financial performance, tracking key operational and financial metrics by programs, by campuses (compared with target, forecast and historical data) and predictive analysis.
• Work closely with Operation teams to have update on the insights of business trend, change in business rules (if any)
• Work with data team to build reports, dashboards and forecasting models.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience: 3+ years of data analytics or other relevant experiences
• Computer skills: Professional in SQL, Excel, PBI and R/Python/SPSS
• Strong mathematical skills to collect, measure, organize and analyze data
• Strong logical and technical skills for data modeling, data mining, and segmentation.
• Solid problem-solving, detail-oriented and able to perform in a high-pressure environment
Tại VUS - The English Center Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VUS - The English Center
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI