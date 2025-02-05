Tuyển Data Analyst VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

• Gather, validate, clean and organize to produce a standard operating data set for analysis.

• Perform revenue forecast for budget preparation and monthly/quarterly P&L re-forecast.

• Prepare weekly and monthly operational and financial performance reports

• Prepare dashboards for weekly and monthly operational and financial performance, tracking key operational and financial metrics by programs, by campuses (compared with target, forecast and historical data) and predictive analysis.

• Work closely with Operation teams to have update on the insights of business trend, change in business rules (if any)

• Work with data team to build reports, dashboards and forecasting models.