Tuyển Data Analyst VUS - The English Center làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

VUS - The English Center
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
VUS - The English Center

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại VUS - The English Center

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

• Gather, validate, clean and organize to produce a standard operating data set for analysis.
• Perform revenue forecast for budget preparation and monthly/quarterly P&L re-forecast.
• Prepare weekly and monthly operational and financial performance reports
• Prepare dashboards for weekly and monthly operational and financial performance, tracking key operational and financial metrics by programs, by campuses (compared with target, forecast and historical data) and predictive analysis.
• Work closely with Operation teams to have update on the insights of business trend, change in business rules (if any)
• Work with data team to build reports, dashboards and forecasting models.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Economics/ Statistics/ Finance/ Accounting
• Experience: 3+ years of data analytics or other relevant experiences
• Computer skills: Professional in SQL, Excel, PBI and R/Python/SPSS
• Strong mathematical skills to collect, measure, organize and analyze data
• Strong logical and technical skills for data modeling, data mining, and segmentation.
• Solid problem-solving, detail-oriented and able to perform in a high-pressure environment

Tại VUS - The English Center Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VUS - The English Center

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VUS - The English Center

VUS - The English Center

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP. HCM

