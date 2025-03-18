Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
- Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Quận 4, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions
Prepare data collection plans, clean and organize data to ensure accuracy and consistency
Support senior analysts in conducting data analysis to uncover trends and insights
Utilize BI tools (Looker Studio, Tableau, Power BI) to create dashboards and reports to monitor business performance and produce actionable insights in terms of product capabilities and business direction
Learn and apply best practices in data visualization, reporting, and problem-solving
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Willing to learn and curious to explore data-driven insights
Teamwork spirit and proactive mindset
Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
Good analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, and interpret large datasets accurately
Familiarity with SQL; experience with BigQuery is a plus
Familiarity with BI Tools for visualization; experience with Looker Studio is a plus
BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Information Management or Statistics or related professions is greatly appreciated
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary on your probation period
13th-month salary
Performance review conducted 2 times/ year
Hybrid Working: Flexible working between at home or at office
Clear career progression with opportunities to advance to key positions based on capabilities.
Up to 30% discount for Vexere members and their family/relatives when buying bus tickets to travel within Vietnam
12 days of annual leave, 3 years are added with 1 day off and can be converted into salary.
Comprehensive periodic health check-up policies.
Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to Vietnamese labor law after the probationary period.
Vibrant and dynamic working environment with a friendly and supportive team, ready to share knowledge and assist each other.
Training and sharing of negotiation, communication, work management, interpersonal skills, and software technology knowledge.
Company trips, Teambuilding events, Year-end parties, and other festivities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
