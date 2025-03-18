Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions

Prepare data collection plans, clean and organize data to ensure accuracy and consistency

Support senior analysts in conducting data analysis to uncover trends and insights

Utilize BI tools (Looker Studio, Tableau, Power BI) to create dashboards and reports to monitor business performance and produce actionable insights in terms of product capabilities and business direction

Learn and apply best practices in data visualization, reporting, and problem-solving

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Around 1 year of experience in data analysis. Talented freshers with less than one-year working experience are warmly welcomed

Willing to learn and curious to explore data-driven insights

Teamwork spirit and proactive mindset

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Good analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, and interpret large datasets accurately

Familiarity with SQL; experience with BigQuery is a plus

Familiarity with BI Tools for visualization; experience with Looker Studio is a plus

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Information Management or Statistics or related professions is greatly appreciated

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

KPI-based quarterly bonuses (up to 5 months per year in total)

100% salary on your probation period

13th-month salary

Performance review conducted 2 times/ year

Hybrid Working: Flexible working between at home or at office

Clear career progression with opportunities to advance to key positions based on capabilities.

Up to 30% discount for Vexere members and their family/relatives when buying bus tickets to travel within Vietnam

12 days of annual leave, 3 years are added with 1 day off and can be converted into salary.

Comprehensive periodic health check-up policies.

Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to Vietnamese labor law after the probationary period.

Vibrant and dynamic working environment with a friendly and supportive team, ready to share knowledge and assist each other.

Training and sharing of negotiation, communication, work management, interpersonal skills, and software technology knowledge.

Company trips, Teambuilding events, Year-end parties, and other festivities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin