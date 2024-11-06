Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data Analyst Specialist will be responsible for analyzing large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can be used to improve the performance of the BPO/ITO/Call Center. You will work closely with team leaders, managers, and other stakeholders to provide datadriven recommendations.

Responsibilities:

• Collect, clean, and organize large datasets from various sources.

• Analyze data using statistical techniques and data visualization tools.

• Identify trends, patterns, and insights from the data.

• Develop reports and dashboards to visualize data and communicate findings.

• Collaborate with team leaders and managers to implement data-driven strategies.

• Provide data-driven recommendations to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

• Stay up-to-date with the latest data analysis techniques and tools.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

1. Experience:

• Experience in data analysis and reporting.

• Experience with data mining techniques and statistical modeling

• Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI.

• Knowledge of Japanese business culture and practices is an advantage.

2. Knowledge and Skills:

• Technical Proficiency: Proficient in data analysis tools such as SQL, Python, Excel,...and data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau)

• Data Visualization Skills: Ability to create clear and informative data visualizations.

• Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to identify and solve complex problems.

• Attention to Detail: Meticulous attention to detail to ensure data accuracy.

• Communication Skills: Effective communication skills to present findings to both technical and non-technical audiences.

• Bachelor's Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

• Global working environment, Flexible working time from 7AM-9AM

• 13month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year

• Attractive and highly competitive salary

• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law

• Annual health check

• Company Healthcare for you and your family

• Working equipment provided by the company

• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding...

• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip

• Employee engagement activities

• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Working time: Full-time (Mon-Fri)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin