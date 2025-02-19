Tuyển Data Analyst Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Included but not limited to:

• Develop new applications in specified frameworks/languages, modify current applications, create/modify reports… to meet company’s business requirements; guide/support end-users to use IT’s products.

• Gather/ Merging/loading data from different sources and store it in the Local Data Warehouse system, optimize database performance, and stay abreast of emerging technologies to enhance data warehousing capabilities. Design report templates to extract data for business purposes.

• Responsible for establishing data connections among different systems, ensuring the quality of data sources is consistent and accurate. Ensure the safety and security of data.

• System development: in charge for covering these segments: Manage Middleware Integration (3PL Warehouse, Expensive & Claim intranet system, e-invoice, Retail Solution, CPI integration,…) between surround systems vs SAP system, develop new functions for local legacy system as well as process / protect sensitive SCV data.

• Monitor and troubleshoot the Data Warehouse, maintain and update it, ensure data quality, integrity, and security, as well as collaborate with other developers, analysts, and stakeholders.

• Ensure all assigned projects and tasks are successfully completed on time without compromising product quality.

• Contribute personal ideas to improve quality of current processes or to solve problems at the earliest.

• Perform other tasks assigned by line manager.