Tuyển Data Analyst Crif D&B Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: CRIF D&B Việt Nam, Tầng 15, Tòa nhà Minh Long, số 17 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP.HCM, Việt Nam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job description:

- Conducting researching, collecting and verifying information via in-depth telephone interviews with companies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei.

- Processing different kinds of business information reports for companies in these 5 markets.

- Ensure all reports delivered high quality within standard speed of service.

- Answering all inquiries related to business information reports for customers.

- Other tasks assigned by Management team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job requirements:

- Graduation from collegues and above, ONLY majoring in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Marketing and Communications.

- 1-year working experience

- Good English skills (at least equivalent to TOEIC 700)

- Must have good telephone communication skills

- Strong data research skills

- Careful and detail oriented individual

Tại Crif D&B Vietnam LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

