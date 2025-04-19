Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conceptual Design: Create sketches, 3D models, and prototypes for humanoid robots focusing on ergonomics, materials, and aesthetics.

Human-Robot Interaction (HRI): Ensure the design enhances user experience, facial expressions, and body language for natural interaction.

Material & Manufacturing Selection: Choose lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials for robot bodies.

Prototyping & Testing: Work with engineering teams to prototype robot exteriors using 3D printing, CNC machining, and composites.

Collaboration: Coordinate with mechanical and electrical engineers to integrate hardware seamlessly.

Trend Research: Stay up to date with robotics, AI, and industrial design innovations.

Secondary scope: UX/UI design, develop brand-aligned graphics for social media, web

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s or master’s degree in industrial design or similar fields.

Experience: 3+ years in industrial design,

Software: Proficiency in SolidWorks, Rhino, Fusion 360, KeyShot, and Adobe Creative Suite or similar software.

Manufacturing Knowledge: Understanding of manufacturing process like plastic injection molding, sheet metal forming, composites, and 3D printing.

Communication: Ability to present concepts and work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package (Open-minded about salary negotiations).

Opportunities for professional development and growth.

A collaborative and supportive work environment.

Join an elite team – work directly with top experts from both domestic and international backgrounds.

Modern office – a creative, dynamic, and inspiring environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin