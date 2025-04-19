Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION
- Hà Nội: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conceptual Design: Create sketches, 3D models, and prototypes for humanoid robots focusing on ergonomics, materials, and aesthetics.
Human-Robot Interaction (HRI): Ensure the design enhances user experience, facial expressions, and body language for natural interaction.
Material & Manufacturing Selection: Choose lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials for robot bodies.
Prototyping & Testing: Work with engineering teams to prototype robot exteriors using 3D printing, CNC machining, and composites.
Collaboration: Coordinate with mechanical and electrical engineers to integrate hardware seamlessly.
Trend Research: Stay up to date with robotics, AI, and industrial design innovations.
Secondary scope: UX/UI design, develop brand-aligned graphics for social media, web
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 3+ years in industrial design,
Software: Proficiency in SolidWorks, Rhino, Fusion 360, KeyShot, and Adobe Creative Suite or similar software.
Manufacturing Knowledge: Understanding of manufacturing process like plastic injection molding, sheet metal forming, composites, and 3D printing.
Communication: Ability to present concepts and work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for professional development and growth.
A collaborative and supportive work environment.
Join an elite team – work directly with top experts from both domestic and international backgrounds.
Modern office – a creative, dynamic, and inspiring environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI