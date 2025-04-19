Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
Designer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm

Conceptual Design: Create sketches, 3D models, and prototypes for humanoid robots focusing on ergonomics, materials, and aesthetics.
Human-Robot Interaction (HRI): Ensure the design enhances user experience, facial expressions, and body language for natural interaction.
Material & Manufacturing Selection: Choose lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials for robot bodies.
Prototyping & Testing: Work with engineering teams to prototype robot exteriors using 3D printing, CNC machining, and composites.
Collaboration: Coordinate with mechanical and electrical engineers to integrate hardware seamlessly.
Trend Research: Stay up to date with robotics, AI, and industrial design innovations.
Secondary scope: UX/UI design, develop brand-aligned graphics for social media, web

Education: Bachelor’s or master’s degree in industrial design or similar fields.
Experience: 3+ years in industrial design,
Software: Proficiency in SolidWorks, Rhino, Fusion 360, KeyShot, and Adobe Creative Suite or similar software.
Manufacturing Knowledge: Understanding of manufacturing process like plastic injection molding, sheet metal forming, composites, and 3D printing.
Communication: Ability to present concepts and work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams.

Competitive salary and benefits package (Open-minded about salary negotiations).
Opportunities for professional development and growth.
A collaborative and supportive work environment.
Join an elite team – work directly with top experts from both domestic and international backgrounds.
Modern office – a creative, dynamic, and inspiring environment.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

