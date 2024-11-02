Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
18 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: toà Golden Park, số 2 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 18 - 45 Triệu

Working knowledge and hands on experience with Linux operating system. Design, implement, configure, and maintain various AWS Services. Deploy and maintain AWS Virtual Machines and AWS application, Networking services to support growth into the cloud. Recommend, develop, plan, manage, implement, and fully document IT projects Identify improvements to IT documentation, network maps, processes/procedures, and tickets. Manage and respond to escalated client inquiries. Research products and new technologies to increase efficiency of business and operations. Be the escalation point for other IT Systems Engineers. Keep all tickets and projects updated and track time in a detailed format
Với Mức Lương 18 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's or equivalent level in Computer Science. Working experience as an System Admin/ CloudOps/ DevOps/ IT Engineer. Hands on experience with diagnosing and resolving tough technical issues. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Customer-oriented, patient, fast learning and proactive English level: proficient communication skills in English Linux: good Good knowledge of applications on Docker and Kubernetes (k8s) Experienced in configuring open-source software on Linux (strong Linux skills). Setup Kubernetes clusters on-premise. Established CI/CD and GitOps pipelines for applications on Kubernetes (proficient with Helm). Familiar with monitoring and tracing systems (proficient with Prometheus-Grafana, Opentelemetry - Jaeger). Strong problem-solving skills and ability to quickly learn new technologies (passionate about technology). Developed projects on a Cloud provider platform (preferably Azure) (Terraform is acceptable) Preference for candidates with proficiency in one programming language (Python, Node, Java, Go, Rust, etc.) Good problem-solving skills and the ability to learn new technologies (passionate about technology)
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law; 12 remote days per year for full-time employees. Each month, they will be granted 1 day. Salary review 2 times/ year, based on work performance and company’s performance; Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Performance bonus in Token of the project; The travel welfare package is up to 5-7 million VND/year (for official employees). Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance; 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation; Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks; Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company; Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset; Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà CIC, Số 2 Ngõ 219 Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

