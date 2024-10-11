Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

DevOps Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Việt, Số 1 Thái Hà, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:
- Brighton Investments is a dynamic and forward-thinking organization committed to driving innovation and excellence across a diverse portfolio of companies. With a focus on premium consumer goods retail, healthcare, and technology, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and sustainable growth. Our mission is to Enrich Vietnamese people live’s with Knowledge, Trust and Finest Experiences. We foster a modern, data-driven and technology – oriented work culture that encourages creativity and collaboration.
- As part of our strategic vision, we are establishing a new technology hub to provide cutting-edge technology solutions and services to all our member companies. This hub will foster innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement, ensuring we stay ahead in the digital landscape.
- This technology hub is a distinct entity, playing a central role in shaping our group’s digital initiatives. It collaborates with and supports all our business units, from retail to finance, enhancing our overall technological capabilities.
Job Description:
- Manage, operate and maintain both on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure, software and services across the whole organization with the support of related 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)
- Manage and administer databases including replication, backup & restore and other operational activities with the support of related 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)
- Assist in providing end-to-end technology solutions that includes designing, developing, customizing and configuring infrastructure & software systems
- Troubleshoot & resolve problems with infrastructure (server, network, database, etc.) and software systems with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)
- Help with managing access control as well as monitoring and maintaining systems security with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)
- Assist in defining and enforcing the operational & development IT policies across the whole organizations, ensuring the business continuity and resiliency (BCRS)
- Deploy and configure technology environments and tools used in web & software development, including building servers, version control systems, automated testing scripts & frameworks, etc.
- Participate in relevant projects to take over the related systems for managing & operating and support organizations’ end-users for any IT operational queries & issues
- Participate in relevant web and/or software developments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- Critical thinking, problem-solving & Can-Do attitude
- Fast-learner and willing to learn new technologies when required.
- Familiar with Agile methodology and ITIL framework, having a systematic mindset at enterprise level.
- Can work both independently and in a team-work environment with strong communication skills
- Graduation in IT or a related field with minimum 02 years of experience in IT operations and development. If candidate with non-IT background, the professional experience should be at least 3.5 years
- Good understanding of cloud-based infrastructure & systems, popular DevOps tools & languages (as personal experience), IT operational & development policies
- Professional experience with coding, CI/CD and other supporting tools to accelerate engineering processes supported by related tools and platforms and have experience working with them in an enterprise setting
- Web and/or Software development experience with expertise in some programming & scripting languages. Actual portfolio may be asked for reference.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
- Central role: Be part of a central technology team that works across all our member companies. Your contributions will have a broad impact, supporting diverse business units within the group.
- Personal career development consultation for any Technology & Business track
- Promotion opportunity to a Senior level
- Young, dynamic and collaborative environment with flat structure, promoting creativity and
- Competitive salary, 100% salary during 2-month probation.
- Social, Heath and Unemployment Insurance starting right form probationary period.
- Premium Health Care.
- Employee discount program.
- Continuous learning spirit.
- Ongoing opportunities for professional development and growth.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Việt Tower, Số 1 Thái Hà, P. Trung Liệt, Q. Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-devops-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job210638
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN THỦ ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN THỦ ĐÔ
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Appota làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Appota
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM LUVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 21 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM LUVINA
Tới 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Relipa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Relipa
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Trên 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
35 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BẢO KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BẢO KIM
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Linagora làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Linagora
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE
Tới 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần NewCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần NewCA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Tổng công ty Công nghệ - Viễn thông Toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng công ty Công nghệ - Viễn thông Toàn cầu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HOLDSTATION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HOLDSTATION VIỆT NAM
2,000 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm