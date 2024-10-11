Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:

- Brighton Investments is a dynamic and forward-thinking organization committed to driving innovation and excellence across a diverse portfolio of companies. With a focus on premium consumer goods retail, healthcare, and technology, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and sustainable growth. Our mission is to Enrich Vietnamese people live’s with Knowledge, Trust and Finest Experiences. We foster a modern, data-driven and technology – oriented work culture that encourages creativity and collaboration.

- As part of our strategic vision, we are establishing a new technology hub to provide cutting-edge technology solutions and services to all our member companies. This hub will foster innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement, ensuring we stay ahead in the digital landscape.

- This technology hub is a distinct entity, playing a central role in shaping our group’s digital initiatives. It collaborates with and supports all our business units, from retail to finance, enhancing our overall technological capabilities.

Job Description:

- Manage, operate and maintain both on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure, software and services across the whole organization with the support of related 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)

- Manage and administer databases including replication, backup & restore and other operational activities with the support of related 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)

- Assist in providing end-to-end technology solutions that includes designing, developing, customizing and configuring infrastructure & software systems

- Troubleshoot & resolve problems with infrastructure (server, network, database, etc.) and software systems with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)

- Help with managing access control as well as monitoring and maintaining systems security with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)

- Assist in defining and enforcing the operational & development IT policies across the whole organizations, ensuring the business continuity and resiliency (BCRS)

- Deploy and configure technology environments and tools used in web & software development, including building servers, version control systems, automated testing scripts & frameworks, etc.

- Participate in relevant projects to take over the related systems for managing & operating and support organizations’ end-users for any IT operational queries & issues

- Participate in relevant web and/or software developments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

- Critical thinking, problem-solving & Can-Do attitude

- Fast-learner and willing to learn new technologies when required.

- Familiar with Agile methodology and ITIL framework, having a systematic mindset at enterprise level.

- Can work both independently and in a team-work environment with strong communication skills

- Graduation in IT or a related field with minimum 02 years of experience in IT operations and development. If candidate with non-IT background, the professional experience should be at least 3.5 years

- Good understanding of cloud-based infrastructure & systems, popular DevOps tools & languages (as personal experience), IT operational & development policies

- Professional experience with coding, CI/CD and other supporting tools to accelerate engineering processes supported by related tools and platforms and have experience working with them in an enterprise setting

- Web and/or Software development experience with expertise in some programming & scripting languages. Actual portfolio may be asked for reference.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

- Central role: Be part of a central technology team that works across all our member companies. Your contributions will have a broad impact, supporting diverse business units within the group.

- Personal career development consultation for any Technology & Business track

- Promotion opportunity to a Senior level

- Young, dynamic and collaborative environment with flat structure, promoting creativity and

- Competitive salary, 100% salary during 2-month probation.

- Social, Heath and Unemployment Insurance starting right form probationary period.

- Premium Health Care.

- Employee discount program.

- Continuous learning spirit.

- Ongoing opportunities for professional development and growth.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BRIGHTON INVESTMENTS

