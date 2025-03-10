Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Rowabi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 16 - 18 Triệu

JOB SUMMARY

We are seeking an experienced Senior Social Media Specialist to lead and execute our social media marketing strategies and oversee our affiliate marketing efforts across platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, targeting the US market. This role will be focused primarily on driving brand awareness, engagement, and sales through social media channels, while managing affiliate partnerships as a secondary focus. The ideal candidate will work closely with our Designers and Ads Team to create cohesive, impactful campaigns and engaging content for both organic social media and paid social ads.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Social Media Strategy & Execution (70% of role):

Develop and Implement Social Media Strategies:

Create and execute comprehensive social media Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest) strategies aligned with Rowabi's brand vision and business goals.

Identify target audiences and tailor content to resonate with our target customers.

Utilize a commercial mindset to drive sales and achieve business objectives through social media

Leverage ManyChat or other marketing automation tools to drive conversions from social media followers to email subscribers

Use Hootsuite to track content performance, audience insights, and engagement metrics. Prepare regular reports and actionable insights to optimize campaigns

Community Building:

Build and grow our social media communities from scratch, fostering strong relationships with followers.

Implement strategies to increase follower engagement, loyalty, and advocacy.

Monitor and interact with our social media communities, responding to comments, messages, and customer inquiries in a timely manner.

Content Creation & Collaboration:

Collaborate with designers and the Ads Team to draft content and visuals for both organic social posts and paid social media ads.

Ensure consistent brand messaging and aesthetics across all content.

Content Scheduling & Management: Manage multiple accounts through Hootsuite and streamline the scheduling of posts to maintain consistent brand messaging across channels, ensuring content is posted at optimal times for maximum reach and engagement.

Trend Monitoring: Stay up-to-date with social media trends, platform updates, and industry best practices. Implement innovative strategies to ensure Rowabi stays ahead of the curve.

Affiliate Marketing (30% of role):

Establish and manage affiliate partnerships.

Identify and recruit influencers and affiliates for collaborations.

Maintain relationships with affiliates, providing them with the necessary resources and support.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-5 years of experience in social media, preferably within the e-commerce or home decor industry

Commercial mindset with a focus on achieving business objectives and driving sales through social media and affiliate channels.

Strong ability to create engaging content for social media, with experience collaborating on visuals and copy for both organic and paid ads.

Proficiency in using social media automation tools such as ManyChat, and Hootsuite for content scheduling, social media management, and performance analytics.

Proven track record of building and growing social media communities from scratch.

Ability to create engaging visual content (photos, videos), with design skills in tools like Canva or Adobe Photoshop being a plus.

Strong understanding of the US market and consumer behavior.

Experience with affiliate platforms and managing influencer partnerships is a plus.

Excellent English communication skills with attention to detail. Strong visual aesthetic sense.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Rowabi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. By joining Rowabi, you will be working with:

A lighting brand that supplies products to residential customers, designers, and builders in the U.S. market.

An established team structure that includes Operations, Sales, Marketing, Growth, and Design—each closely collaborating to grow one another.

2. Benefits of joining Rowabi:

Fully remote work with flexible hours.

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

A clear career advancement path, plus opportunities to build a B2C team as the company grows—enhancing your leadership and team-building skills.

A 13th-month bonus and a transparent pay raise policy based on performance.

15 days of paid leave per year, plus up to 12 additional floating holidays.

An annual budget of 12,500,000 VND for professional skill development courses.

3. This position is ideal for those who want to:

Develop comprehensive graphic design skills for international markets.

Work in a dynamic, fast-paced startup environment that fosters continuous learning and valuable experience.

Prepare for the future, especially if you plan to start your own venture down the line.

Employment Type: Full-Time, 100% Remote

Salary: 16.000.000 - 18.000.000 VNĐ + Monthly Marketing Commission, Average 6.000.000 VNĐ

Working Hours: Monday - Friday, Vietnam Time Zone

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Rowabi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin