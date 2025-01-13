Tuyển Digital Marketing Stavian Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Rates negotiation with carriers

- Day-to-day pricing and strategy

- Understanding and analyzing market trends, assisting in providing pricing strategies for the sales team.

- Performing all logistics tasks: warehousing, trucking, freight booking, and monitoring for all orders from commercial departments.

- Coordinating and developing relationships with logistics partners.

- Coordinating with the commercial team for logistics planning and freight forecasting.

- Building logistics plan cost structure, doing freight analysis and report.

- Together with SCM Manager to build strategy for SCM aligning with business strategy of Stavian Group.

- Ensuring that the quality of all services provided meets the required standards

- Developing processes that make the supply chain more efficient and organized.