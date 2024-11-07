Tuyển Backend Developer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in diverse software projects across various domains

Develop innovative web applications and explore emerging technologies

Engage in requirements analysis and system design

Take responsibility for researching and designing innovative solutions for our products

Continuously strive to improve and enhance project quality

Conduct thorough code reviews and ensure code quality

Communicate and collaborate directly with clients in English

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of hands-on experience working with Python

Proficient in Django/Flask: environment configuration, deployment

Experienced implementing comprehensive unit tests: function testing, integration testing, coverage

Possess a solid foundation in OOP, design patterns, database structures (RDBMS and NoSQL), JavaScript (Jquery, AngularJS, Ajax, ...)

Experienced working with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Celery, eventlet, Solr, Redis

Knowledgeable in configuring and utilizing Docker

Experienced working with Agile model projects

Experienced in WEB API and Pose Estimation is a plus

Possess strong analytical, system design, and performance optimization skills

Have a proven track record of working with US/UK or English-speaking clients

Skill requirements

Excellent English communication skills

Outstanding teamwork abilities

Proven ability to prioritize and allocate work

Sharp critical thinking and logical reasoning

Effective problem-solving skills

Attitude Requirements

Customer-centric mindset

Adaptability to change

Commitment to continuous learning and growth

Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional, open-minded, and creative environment:

Work with colleagues who embrace ideas to change the society.

Respect different perspectives within a team

Strong learning culture that promotes individual development

The culture of taking risks to experience and thrive

Focus on individual development

Be consulted, accompanied, and supported in career development with the career path system (developing in expertise or management direction) that has been studied and tested for many years.

Be oriented for individual, group, and organizational goals

Be empowered

Be supported to define a 3-month or 6-month goal (Goal Define Support)

Get access to company Learning Hub online library with various courses provided by Udemy, LinkedIn,...

Special care for employees

Salary: Negotiable + competitive allowance (lunch, living allowance, beauty care, Japanese and IT certificates, etc.)

13th-month salary bonus

Performance review: Twice/a year

Hybrid working policy; flexible check-in, check-out

Comprehensive health insurance Sun Care

Seniority Allowance

Women care allowance: Women’s physiological leave: 2.5 hours/month; Postpartum leave for female employees with under 1-year-old children: 1 hour/day

Policies supporting learning activities, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange (Technology Seminar – Tech Expert, Club: Reading, Japanese, Music Club, ...)

Annual company trip and quarterly team-building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

