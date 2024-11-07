Tuyển Backend Developer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Backend Developer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: T13, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, khu E6, khu ĐTM Cầu Giấy, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in diverse software projects across various domains
Develop innovative web applications and explore emerging technologies
Engage in requirements analysis and system design
Take responsibility for researching and designing innovative solutions for our products
Continuously strive to improve and enhance project quality
Conduct thorough code reviews and ensure code quality
Communicate and collaborate directly with clients in English

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of hands-on experience working with Python
Proficient in Django/Flask: environment configuration, deployment
Experienced implementing comprehensive unit tests: function testing, integration testing, coverage
Possess a solid foundation in OOP, design patterns, database structures (RDBMS and NoSQL), JavaScript (Jquery, AngularJS, Ajax, ...)
Experienced working with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Celery, eventlet, Solr, Redis
Knowledgeable in configuring and utilizing Docker
Experienced working with Agile model projects
Experienced in WEB API and Pose Estimation is a plus
Possess strong analytical, system design, and performance optimization skills
Have a proven track record of working with US/UK or English-speaking clients
Skill requirements
Excellent English communication skills
Outstanding teamwork abilities
Proven ability to prioritize and allocate work
Sharp critical thinking and logical reasoning
Effective problem-solving skills
Attitude Requirements
Customer-centric mindset
Adaptability to change
Commitment to continuous learning and growth

Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional, open-minded, and creative environment:
Work with colleagues who embrace ideas to change the society.
Respect different perspectives within a team
Strong learning culture that promotes individual development
The culture of taking risks to experience and thrive
Focus on individual development
Be consulted, accompanied, and supported in career development with the career path system (developing in expertise or management direction) that has been studied and tested for many years.
Be oriented for individual, group, and organizational goals
Be empowered
Be supported to define a 3-month or 6-month goal (Goal Define Support)
Get access to company Learning Hub online library with various courses provided by Udemy, LinkedIn,...
Special care for employees
Salary: Negotiable + competitive allowance (lunch, living allowance, beauty care, Japanese and IT certificates, etc.)
13th-month salary bonus
Performance review: Twice/a year
Hybrid working policy; flexible check-in, check-out
Comprehensive health insurance Sun Care
Seniority Allowance
Women care allowance: Women’s physiological leave: 2.5 hours/month; Postpartum leave for female employees with under 1-year-old children: 1 hour/day
Policies supporting learning activities, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange (Technology Seminar – Tech Expert, Club: Reading, Japanese, Music Club, ...)
Annual company trip and quarterly team-building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 13F Keangnam Landmark 72 Tower, Plot E6, Pham Hung Road, Nam Tu Liem District., Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job244931
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Thương mại GPS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại GPS Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zitga studios
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Viettel Digital Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMDDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMDDI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SỞ GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SỞ GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần One Percent làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần One Percent
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARNOW làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARNOW
6 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Thương mại GPS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại GPS Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tới 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS
15 - 25 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ 3S Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ 3S Group
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH VODAPLAY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VODAPLAY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần PayPay làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần PayPay
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Open Reach Tech Hanoi
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm