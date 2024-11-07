Tuyển Backend Developer Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
- Hà Nội: T13, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, khu E6, khu ĐTM Cầu Giấy, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Participate in diverse software projects across various domains
Develop innovative web applications and explore emerging technologies
Engage in requirements analysis and system design
Take responsibility for researching and designing innovative solutions for our products
Continuously strive to improve and enhance project quality
Conduct thorough code reviews and ensure code quality
Communicate and collaborate directly with clients in English
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in Django/Flask: environment configuration, deployment
Experienced implementing comprehensive unit tests: function testing, integration testing, coverage
Possess a solid foundation in OOP, design patterns, database structures (RDBMS and NoSQL), JavaScript (Jquery, AngularJS, Ajax, ...)
Experienced working with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Celery, eventlet, Solr, Redis
Knowledgeable in configuring and utilizing Docker
Experienced working with Agile model projects
Experienced in WEB API and Pose Estimation is a plus
Possess strong analytical, system design, and performance optimization skills
Have a proven track record of working with US/UK or English-speaking clients
Skill requirements
Excellent English communication skills
Outstanding teamwork abilities
Proven ability to prioritize and allocate work
Sharp critical thinking and logical reasoning
Effective problem-solving skills
Attitude Requirements
Customer-centric mindset
Adaptability to change
Commitment to continuous learning and growth
Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work with colleagues who embrace ideas to change the society.
Respect different perspectives within a team
Strong learning culture that promotes individual development
The culture of taking risks to experience and thrive
Focus on individual development
Be consulted, accompanied, and supported in career development with the career path system (developing in expertise or management direction) that has been studied and tested for many years.
Be oriented for individual, group, and organizational goals
Be empowered
Be supported to define a 3-month or 6-month goal (Goal Define Support)
Get access to company Learning Hub online library with various courses provided by Udemy, LinkedIn,...
Special care for employees
Salary: Negotiable + competitive allowance (lunch, living allowance, beauty care, Japanese and IT certificates, etc.)
13th-month salary bonus
Performance review: Twice/a year
Hybrid working policy; flexible check-in, check-out
Comprehensive health insurance Sun Care
Seniority Allowance
Women care allowance: Women’s physiological leave: 2.5 hours/month; Postpartum leave for female employees with under 1-year-old children: 1 hour/day
Policies supporting learning activities, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange (Technology Seminar – Tech Expert, Club: Reading, Japanese, Music Club, ...)
Annual company trip and quarterly team-building activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
