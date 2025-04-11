Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/05/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 63 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Hải Châu, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

We are looking for an intern web developer to join our team with Node.js and TypeScript (JavaScript) experience.
Working with Product Owners to convert business requirements into technical designs.
Working and pairing programming with other developers to build applications with Node.js.
Designing & implementing back-end API using Node.js.
Applying proven technologies and best practices to level up your technical skills: NestJS, Redux.
Learning new languages and frameworks to improve yourself and stay current in an ever-changing environment.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with ReactJS/Node.js.
Experience in design patterns.
Experience in MySQL/MongoDB or Redis administration.
Good English communication (writing, reading, speaking, and listening) is a plus.
Knowledge of solidity/rust is a plus.
Knowledge of cryptography and blockchain is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.
Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.
Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.
Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance
Assistance with operational tools and equipment.
Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee
Flexible working hours, freestyle attire.
Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà HL, 6/82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

