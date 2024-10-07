Tuyển Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall

Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 101 Ton Dat Tien, Tan Phu ward, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện/ điện tử/ điện lạnh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Chief Engineer will coordinate, facilitate, monitor and review the maintenance and repair of the M&E components of Crescent Mall, the responsibility for the effective, efficient & continuous operation of each M&E component of Crescent Mall will rest with the Contractor maintaining that component. Overall responsibility for coordinating those contractors responsible for the maintenance and safety of the building including plant and equipment and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment of Crescent Mall, all at an economical cost. Contribute towards maintaining the asset value of Crescent Mall, and enhance, refine and improve its performance and operating effectiveness. Supervise and coordinate maintenance staff and contractors and direct them to accomplish the maintenance and engineering functions of Crescent Mall. To this end, Chief Engineer must have an understanding of the practices, techniques and technologies required in the work the building maintenance staff and engineering contractors. Supervise the Human Resources in the department to attract, retain and motivate team members. Hire, train, develop, empower, coach and counsel, conduct performance reviews, resolve problems, providing open communication vehicles, all the while building the capability of both the department and its individual staff members. Prepare staff scheduling and forecasting of building labour requirements. Build an effective team of external contractors, consultants and suppliers, meeting contractors and suppliers to discuss scope of, and products and materials to be used in maintenance and repair contracts. Maintain P&L responsibility over maintenance & repair cost centres, repairs & maintenance, maintenance labour, utilities and capital improvement plans, monitoring and verify and reconcile invoices and any discrepancies Assist in education/training of staff and occupants on current safety issues to ensure compliance with all laws and safety regulations. Conducting training of tenants, co-workers and staff as required In association with maintenance & repair contractors, develop, implement and maintain a maintenance programme on the interior and exterior of Crescent Mall, including but not limited to the air conditioning and ventilation equipment, fire and safety equipment, electrical, lighting and water treatment plant and equipment, plumbing and drainage systems and negotiate maintenance and repair contracts for the M&E Plant & Equipment at Crescent Mall in compliance with all relevant codes and regulations, establishing scope of works, obtaining pricing and bids, and/or developing cost estimates in relation to the above, to ensure the comfort and safety of all occupants and visitors to the Mall, while requiring the relevant contractor to protect the asset and maintain the relevant equipment to the highest international standards. Coordinate and ensure compliance of all service contracts, ensuring the delivery of the highest standard of service from all contractors. Require all M&E Contractors to confirm that all operations and maintenance undertaken in Crescent Mall conform with all relevant regulations and any other relevant legislative requirement applicable to those tasks. Review, maintain and update operations and maintenance manuals. Ensure that all new service contracts are approved by The Deputy General Manager and/or the Landlord. Periodically re-tender service agreements and contracts where appropriate. Review and, if applicable, approve contractor method statements and risk assessments. Ensure all contractors satisfy the insurance requirements as required under theLandlord’s Public Liability Policy Be alert for any action, incident or equipment failure that may or may not contribute to public negligence or accident that could cause liability to the Centre, its owners or managers. Supervise all work/maintenance assignments to ensure the work is completed in a timely manner within budget & specification, maintaining all Crescent Mall standards and ensuring deficiencies identified on inspection are addressed. Ensure all operations and maintenance undertaken by the contractors conform with the specifications as agreed to between the centre and the contractor, including Safe Work Procedures, ensuring compliance with technical scope of works as applicable. Inspect, operate and maintain various control systems throughout Crescent Mall. Coordinate and oversee skilled repair and maintenance operations using power tools, hand tools, welding equipment etc Coordinate the repair of malfunctions in mechanical, electrical or other equipment in use throughout Crescent Mall Liaise with the Security Contractor who is responsible for the development, implementation & refinement of the Emergency Evacuation Plan. Coordinating the maintenance and repair of all emergency equipment to the required standards, co-ordinating the required inspections and drills, ensuring all relevant staff are trained, all inspections, maintenance and drills are completed, and accurate records are maintained to ensure compliance with all codes and regulations, to ensure a safe environment is maintained which protects both Crescent Mall and all occupants and visitors. Develop, implement and manage energy conservation programmes for Crescent Mall to minimize expenses, being alert to any wastage of electricity, water or other service or utility which results in excess or additional expenses for Crescent Mall. Coordinate the maintenance, repair and/or replacement for all M&E components and building finishes of Crescent Mall, ensuring that the various systems, plant and equipment, surface finishes, structure and surrounds are correctly serviced to the various manufacturers and suppliers specifications. Coordinating the immediate response to emergency maintenance and/or repair requests at Crescent Mall. Maintain all records and logs pertaining to maintenance, testing and inspection of all Plant & Equipment, ensuring such documentation is maintained to the satisfaction of both any regulatory body, and the Landlord of Crescent Mall. Support established policies and procedures while communicating and coordinating engineering concerns with the General Manager, and in the General Managers absence, the Landlord. Maintain full responsibility for ordering, coding and tracking of departmental expenditure, ensuring proper delivery, receipt and secure storage of all ordered items, developing and enforcing procedures that ensure the security of all items. Establish and maintain the Centre Workshop, maintaining a register of all tools & equipment if applicable, and maintaining a clean, neat & safe work area at all times. Attend and report at weekly Departmental Head Meetings, participating as a member of the Crescent Mall’s emergency control organisation. Advise the Deputy General Manager and Landlord on all matters relating to potential improvements to the building, and M&E operations. Remain informed of safety and code changes through attending seminars and other educational means. Develop, recommend, implement and manage the departments budget capital expenditure plan, with forecasts and objectives consistent with maintaining an international standard shopping centre, further assisting in the preparation and development of the Annual Crescent Mall Business Plan Coordinate with other department’s counterparts to create & maintain healthy relationships, and to become aware of maintenance needs, delivering a timely response to internal requests. Assist in conducting departmental organizational audits, safety departmental self audits etc and assist in development & implementation of corrective action plans. Investigate complaints by colleagues, tenants and/or shoppers and ensure that quality standards and service are maintained at all times. Be aware of and, if appropriate, seek the implementation of industry and technological advances which would assist in reducing the running costs of the various plant and equipment, without detriment to the stakeholders of Crescent Mall Support and implement all risk management guidelines for fire and safety regarding engineering, including the proper storage of chemicals, paints etc. Be available via mobile phone at all times, (24-7) and be available to return to the Crescent Mall in an emergency situation (therefore reliable transportation is required) Perform special projects and other responsibilities as assigned. Carry out any additional Mechanical and Electrical plus any Engineering related duties and responsibilities as directed by The General Manager or by an authorized representative of the owner of Crescent Mall.













































Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluency in Vietnamese and English, both oral and written essential. Tertiary qualifications in electrical or mechanical engineering preferable but not absolutely necessary, as position is one of coordination of Service Contractors of multiple disciplines. Relevant facilities maintenance, plant operations or engineering experience of at least 5 years working in a similar position. Advanced knowledge of building management/engineering and technical crafts including but not limited to Air Conditioning & Ventilation, Electrical and Plumbing and Fire Systems, Carpentry, Dry Walling, Painting, Plumbing and Roofing is required Professional Certification as required by Regulation / Law Demonstrate Team Leadership and Client Liaison experience Proficiency on software programmes including but not limited to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and CAD. Ability to effectively interpret engineering drawings and calculations and quickly identify inconsistencies. Ability to recognize potential mechanical problems or potential safety hazards and act upon same immediately, troubleshooting and repairing routine mechanical and electrical malfunctions in Crescent Mall systems and/or equipment if required. Ability to inspect completed work to ensure compliance with blueprints, specifications and instructions. Ability to react quickly in emergency situations and make decisions which may involve the safety of others or a significant amount of money. Ability to monitor Contractor Activity with a comprehensive understanding of the practices, techniques and technologies required in the work being performed or monitored. Ability to negotiate for purchases and services, coordinating any tendering, awarding of contracts and inspection of capital maintenance projects. Ability to establish maintenance & repair budget for the M&E components ofCrescent Mall and accurately monitor same. Ability to work rotating shifts, weekends, holidays and Over Time as required to cover a 24/7 operation. Prior experience delivering board level presentations, demonstrating confidence and professionalism in dealing with high profile clients


















Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% Social Insurance, Personnal Insurance after probation 13th salary, KPI bonus... Company Trip Discount using Crescent Mall services





Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 801 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TPHCM

