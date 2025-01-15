Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 23, Tháp B, Tòa Nhà Viettel, số 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12, Quận 10, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:The Regulatory Affairs Coordinator will support compliance projects in Vietnam for all ECL products. This role involves preparing TCCS and local sub-labels, staying updated on regulatory requirements, and providing regular updates to the team.

Job Overview:

Key Responsibilities:

• Support compliance project in Vietnam for all ECL products

• Assist in preparation of TCCS and local sub-label

• Stay informed on relevant regulatory requirements and share updates with the team.

• Ensure all regulatory documents are securely stored and easily accessible.

• Organize, maintain, and regularly update records to ensure compliance with regulations and standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., life sciences, pharmacy, healthcare, or law).

• Open to fresh graduates with a strong interest in regulatory affairs, or candidates with at least 2 years of experience in regulatory affairs or a related field (preferably within the pharmaceutical, chemical, or healthcare industry).

• Experience with regulatory submissions, documentation, and compliance processes.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin