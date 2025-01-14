Tuyển Event Marketing Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1.Primary position objectives

Experienced in effective support for Continuous Improvement Manager in establishing the continuous improvement culture within the company. Providing training and expertise related to CI tools such as 5S and point kaizen. Ensure effective/standardized visual management. Working on employee involvement, productivity, quality improvement, safety and any cost takeout.

2. Main duties / responsibilities

· Supervision and development Lean/ CI activities e.g. 5S, Point Kaizen, cost take-out, common KPIs within operations group, the company level.

· Experience in leading CI training program related to Lean methodology such as “Lean basic”, 8 wastes, value-added and non-value added, etc. for newcomers or requirements from other departments to promote Lean culture following internal training program agreed with HR. Able to provide/introduce contextual adjustments.

· Identification, consulting and facilitation Lean initiatives, such as improvement events and value stream mapping, to drive efficiency, reduce waste, and optimize processes. For example: space utilization, material flow, ergonomics, and safety regulations to create efficient and well-organized environments.