Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH Amoeba làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 2, Building No 19 - 21 Tan Cang, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, manage, maintains e-commerce platforms.

Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages.

Maintain and improve website.

Optimize applications for maximum speed.

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

Write functional requirement documents and guides.

Create quality mockups and prototypes.

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.

Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies.

Working with the team to develop the overall look and design of a website.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field.

Proven work experience as a Front-end developer with at least 3 years of experience.

Hands on experience with markup languages.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery, web/mobile application development.

Can develop based on React.js or Vue.js.

Experienced with collaboration tools like Git, Jira and Confluence.

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment).

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills.

English speaking on average.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Very attractive salary based on skills and experience, freely deal with your salary during the interview, review the salary yearly, offer 13th-month salary.

Pay full insurance in your salary, annual health checkup, and other benefits according to the government regulations.

12 days of annual leave per year, public holidays, Tet, and personal leave as the annual announcement of the Ministry of Labor.

Lunch support (50,000 VND/day) and 100% motorbike parking fee at the building.

Modern and cozy kitchens with plenty of snacks and coffee/tea bars every day, to make sure your energy level is high when you need it.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba

