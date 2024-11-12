Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH Amoeba làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 2, Building No 19
- 21 Tan Cang, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop, manage, maintains e-commerce platforms.
Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages.
Maintain and improve website.
Optimize applications for maximum speed.
Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.
Write functional requirement documents and guides.
Create quality mockups and prototypes.
Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.
Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies.
Working with the team to develop the overall look and design of a website.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven work experience as a Front-end developer with at least 3 years of experience.
Hands on experience with markup languages.
Experience with HTML, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery, web/mobile application development.
Can develop based on React.js or Vue.js.
Experienced with collaboration tools like Git, Jira and Confluence.
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment).
An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent analytical and multitasking skills.
English speaking on average.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Pay full insurance in your salary, annual health checkup, and other benefits according to the government regulations.
12 days of annual leave per year, public holidays, Tet, and personal leave as the annual announcement of the Ministry of Labor.
Lunch support (50,000 VND/day) and 100% motorbike parking fee at the building.
Modern and cozy kitchens with plenty of snacks and coffee/tea bars every day, to make sure your energy level is high when you need it.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI