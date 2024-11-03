Tuyển Frontend Developer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tòa nhà Ricco, 363 Đường Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Khuê Trung, Quận Cẩm Lệ, Đà Nẵng, Cẩm Lệ

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain high-quality web applications using ReactJS and other modern technologies. Collaborate with UI/UX designers to translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code. Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to junior developers. Troubleshoot and debug applications to ensure optimal performance. Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve skills and knowledge.

Develop and maintain high-quality web applications using ReactJS and other modern technologies.

Collaborate with UI/UX designers to translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to junior developers.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to ensure optimal performance.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve skills and knowledge.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. 4+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on modern JavaScript frameworks, particularly ReactJS. Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (ES6+), with a solid understanding of responsive design principles. Experience with state management libraries such as Redux or MobX. Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling. Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure. Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset. Good in English speaking and reading

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

4+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on modern JavaScript frameworks, particularly ReactJS.

Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (ES6+), with a solid understanding of responsive design principles.

Experience with state management libraries such as Redux or MobX.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset.

Good in English speaking and reading

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world. Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team. Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care. 13 months’ salary per year. Evaluate salary annually. Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Salary: Negotiation

tiation

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.

Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team.

Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care.

13 months’ salary per year.

Evaluate salary annually.

Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin