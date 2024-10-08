Tuyển Frontend Developer TECH TOWN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 22 Đường 30 Phường An Khánh Quận 2 Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The project will build using following tech stacks:

Cloud service provider (e.g., AWS / Azure) to host the chat interface and language models Frontend development tools (e.g., React, Vue.js) Backend development tools (e.g., Node.js, Python), Langchain, Streamlit, Testing and deployment tools (e.g., Git, Docker)

Cloud service provider (e.g., AWS / Azure) to host the chat interface and language models

Frontend development tools (e.g., React, Vue.js)

Backend development tools (e.g., Node.js, Python), Langchain, Streamlit,

Testing and deployment tools (e.g., Git, Docker)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Proficient in NextJS (ReactJS, Redux), be strong in Javascript/Typescript.

+ 4+ years of experience in development of various complex systems Strong Frontend skills.

+ Self management and open-minded are highly encouraged

+ Deep understanding about RESTful API, Database technologies: Postgres, MongoDB, Mysql, Redis...

+ Nice to have: Former member of ACM ICPC, IOI

Tại TECH TOWN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an environment with plenty of opportunities to grow. Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law. Increase salary according to results, ability to deploy work and have many opportunities for promotion. Holidays: 12 days/year Participate in training and skills training according to job requirements. Salary negotiable according to ability.

Working in an environment with plenty of opportunities to grow.

Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law.

Increase salary according to results, ability to deploy work and have many opportunities for promotion.

Holidays: 12 days/year

Participate in training and skills training according to job requirements.

Salary negotiable according to ability.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECH TOWN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin