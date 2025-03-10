Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

Giám đốc điều hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- UOA Tower, 06 Tân Trào,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
Market Research for Agricultural Aviation:
Analyze competitors (strengths/weaknesses, pricing, market share).
Identify potential customers (farmers, agricultural businesses, cooperatives).
Understand needs and trends in agricultural aviation.
Marketing Project Planning & Execution:
Develop marketing plans for agricultural aircraft product lines.
Execute online and offline marketing projects.
Organize events (seminars, exhibitions, product trainings).
Be a bridge between internal team and external shareholders/ partners to ensure effective communication between parties.
Marketing Content Management:
Content (articles, images, videos) planning about agricultural aircraft & business activities.
Grow and manage website and social media channels (Facebook, Youtube, etc.).
Collaborate with media team and partners to create content.
Monitoring, Evaluation & Reporting:
Monitor the effectiveness of marketing projects.
Analyze data and measure performance (growth rate, reach, conversion, lead).
Report results to management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
Minimum 2-3 years of marketing experience, preferably in the agricultural industry.
Proven track record of executing online and offline marketing campaigns.
Experience in project management and budget management.
Professional Knowledge:
Familiarity with the agricultural aviation market, including aircraft types, applications, and potential customers.
Knowledge of online and offline communication channels.
Understanding of data analysis and marketing performance measurement.
Skills:
Project planning, organization, and execution.
Effective time, budget, and resource management.
Problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Ability to create engaging marketing content for target audiences.
Event organization skills.
Communication and teamwork skills.
Presentation and negotiation skills.
Analytical and reporting skills.
Fluency in English or Chinese is required.

Tại GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits, guaranteed 13th-month salary, and performance-based bonuses.
Full participation in social insurance (BHXH), health insurance (BHYT), and unemployment insurance (BHTN) as per legal regulations.
Enrollment in PVI health insurance.
Opportunities for training, learning, and self-development in a workplace with many career advancement opportunities.
Participation in team-building activities, company trips, year-end parties, and various other events.
Purchase company products at discounted prices.
Other attractive benefits as per company policies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: UOA Tower, 06 Tân Trào, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

