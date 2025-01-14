Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation BMS Company Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 500 USD

About Us:

We are a leading distributor of premium products in Vietnam, specializing in the distribution of three renowned brands: IQAir (air purifiers), BWT (water filtration systems), and TopBrewer (smart coffee machines). We are dedicated to providing high-quality solutions that improve air, water, and beverage experiences for our customers.

Job Description:

We are seeking a talented and creative Graphic Designer to join our dynamic marketing team. This role will support the visual communication efforts for our three key brands: IQAir, BWT, and TopBrewer. As a Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for creating visually engaging designs that effectively communicate our brands' identities and product benefits across various digital and print platforms.

- Collaborate with the project manager and creative team to understand project requirements and objectives.

- Design a wide variety of assets, including logos, brochures, websites, social media graphics, presentations, advertisements, and other marketing materials.

- Ensure all designs are consistent with brand guidelines and industry standards.