Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation BMS Company Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại BMS Company Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Đến 500 USD
About Us:
We are a leading distributor of premium products in Vietnam, specializing in the distribution of three renowned brands: IQAir (air purifiers), BWT (water filtration systems), and TopBrewer (smart coffee machines). We are dedicated to providing high-quality solutions that improve air, water, and beverage experiences for our customers.
Job Description:
We are seeking a talented and creative Graphic Designer to join our dynamic marketing team. This role will support the visual communication efforts for our three key brands: IQAir, BWT, and TopBrewer. As a Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for creating visually engaging designs that effectively communicate our brands' identities and product benefits across various digital and print platforms.
- Collaborate with the project manager and creative team to understand project requirements and objectives.
- Design a wide variety of assets, including logos, brochures, websites, social media graphics, presentations, advertisements, and other marketing materials.
- Ensure all designs are consistent with brand guidelines and industry standards.
Với Mức Lương Đến 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại BMS Company Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BMS Company Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
