Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Roedl & Partner Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Roedl & Partner Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5/F, Friendship Tower, 31 Le Duan, Ben Nghe ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Accounting Intern to join our accounting services team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in accounting and finance, working closely with experienced professionals in a dynamic environment. The ideal candidate should be eager to learn and contribute to the team’s success while gaining valuable insights into accounting practices.
Responsibilities:
• Assist with the preparation of financial statements and reports.
• Support the team in bookkeeping and accounting tasks, including data entry.
• Help with tax preparation and filing (VAT, PIT, CIT, etc.).
• Assist in the reconciliation of accounts and general ledger entries.
• Participate in the preparation and review of client invoices and payroll.
• Maintain and organize accounting records and files.
• Support the team with various administrative tasks as needed.
• Learn and adhere to accounting policies, procedures, and regulations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Roedl & Partner Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Roedl & Partner Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI