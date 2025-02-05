Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Roedl & Partner Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Accounting Intern to join our accounting services team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in accounting and finance, working closely with experienced professionals in a dynamic environment. The ideal candidate should be eager to learn and contribute to the team’s success while gaining valuable insights into accounting practices.

Responsibilities:

• Assist with the preparation of financial statements and reports.

• Support the team in bookkeeping and accounting tasks, including data entry.

• Help with tax preparation and filing (VAT, PIT, CIT, etc.).

• Assist in the reconciliation of accounts and general ledger entries.

• Participate in the preparation and review of client invoices and payroll.

• Maintain and organize accounting records and files.

• Support the team with various administrative tasks as needed.

• Learn and adhere to accounting policies, procedures, and regulations.