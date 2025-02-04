Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

• As a Design Lead, you will determine the best way to visually represent an idea and produce high level concepts for design projects and oversees the activities of your team to maintain standards of creative excellence, timeliness and profitability.

• Be responsible for inspiring creativity and leading projects from concept to completion.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Creative part:

- Ensure the design/creative quality of work: media design, campaign production, in-app design, etc.

- Research industry design trends and develop new skills to propose innovative ideas.

- Explain creative ideas and present design concepts with strong communication skills.

• Project Management & Implementation:

- Leading design projects from beginning to end. Collaborate with other department to form concept & making plans for campaign. Leading design team to deliver high quality asset that speak Galaxy Joy language.

- Supervise quality and manage timelines from creative agency