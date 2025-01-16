Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation LOTTE Properties HCMC Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Korean Interpretation Support.

‑ Interprete in meetings with agencies and departments from Vietnamese to Korean and vice versa.

‑ Translate all incoming and outgoing official documents accurately with exact content.

‑ Translate technical design documents from Korean to Vietnamese and vice versa (translate into English when needed)

‑ Attend meetings and site activities where translation/interpretation is required and prepare Minutes of Meeting

2. Design document management support.

‑ Store design dossiers, official documents safely, accurately, and scientifically.

‑ Ensure all design documents are shared and approved following proper procedures.

‑ Track and update team schedule, including design progress, submission progress.

‑ Prepare official documents to authorities and related partners.

3. Contract and payment management

‑ Manage contract: Assist contracting work, legal process, payment;

‑ Mornitor contracts from relevant consultants/contractors

‑ Making reports/ presentations, etc.