Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation LOTTE Properties HCMC Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại LOTTE Properties HCMC Co.ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 7 Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TPHCM
1. Korean Interpretation Support.
‑ Interprete in meetings with agencies and departments from Vietnamese to Korean and vice versa.
‑ Translate all incoming and outgoing official documents accurately with exact content.
‑ Translate technical design documents from Korean to Vietnamese and vice versa (translate into English when needed)
‑ Attend meetings and site activities where translation/interpretation is required and prepare Minutes of Meeting
2. Design document management support.
‑ Store design dossiers, official documents safely, accurately, and scientifically.
‑ Ensure all design documents are shared and approved following proper procedures.
‑ Track and update team schedule, including design progress, submission progress.
‑ Prepare official documents to authorities and related partners.
3. Contract and payment management
‑ Manage contract: Assist contracting work, legal process, payment;
‑ Mornitor contracts from relevant consultants/contractors
‑ Making reports/ presentations, etc.
