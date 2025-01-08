Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Identity Management: Maintain and work closely with region team to ensure consistent brand guidelines across all touchpoints.

• Creative Key Visual Development: Conceptualize and create compelling visual assets for marketing campaigns, product launches, and events.

• Packaging Design: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design packaging that stands out on shelves and resonates with consumers.

• POSM (Point of Sale Material) Development: Design eye-catching materials for retail displays, trade shows, and promotional events.

• Digital and Social Visual Design: Work closely with brand team and creative agency to create engaging content for our social media channels, and digital advertising.

• Visual Language Knowledge: Stay up-to-date with design trends and apply them effectively to our brand.

• Graphic Design (Digital and Print): Produce high-quality designs for various mediums, including print packaging, digital asset, merchandise…etc

• Animation (Experience or Skill): Animate graphics for web, social media, and video content.

• 3D (Preferred): Experience with 3D modeling and rendering is a plus.

