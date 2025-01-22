Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 80 USD

Mức lương Từ 80 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Từ 80 USD

1- What you will do:

- Assisting the Mentor in preparing documents to Credit Information Center,

- understanding financial statements to support the Mentor in related to corporate customers' activities

2- What you will gain:

- Basic understanding of corporate and banking background.

- Reporting and analysis skills, time management, and team work spirit

Với Mức Lương Từ 80 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3- Please apply your resume if you are:

- Students majoring in Economics, Business Administration or Banking and available for a full-time internship.

- Meticulous, integrity, good communication skills, creative and willing to learn.

- Proficient in English (oral and written) and Microsoft Office skills (Ms. Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc.)

4- Allowance: Monthly allowance of VND2Million

4- Allowance:

Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin