Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 80 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited
Từ 80 USD
Khác
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Chưa cập nhật
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Từ 80 USD
1- What you will do:
- Assisting the Mentor in preparing documents to Credit Information Center,
- understanding financial statements to support the Mentor in related to corporate customers' activities
2- What you will gain:
- Basic understanding of corporate and banking background.
- Reporting and analysis skills, time management, and team work spirit
Với Mức Lương Từ 80 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3- Please apply your resume if you are:
- Students majoring in Economics, Business Administration or Banking and available for a full-time internship.
- Meticulous, integrity, good communication skills, creative and willing to learn.
- Proficient in English (oral and written) and Microsoft Office skills (Ms. Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc.)
4- Allowance: Monthly allowance of VND2Million
Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
