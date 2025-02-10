Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Research & Report

- Collect and manage information, data, documents and design requirement;

- Research, analyze, propose design solutions and organize the implementation of design to meet requirements. Detail plan establishing and monitoring, evaluation, reporting on design implementation progress;

- Prepare consolidated documents, design reports for related meetings;

- Respond to isues in design accurately, completely and on time basis;

- Ability to interact with other stakeholders in design management.

Timeline & Quality Control

- Establishing and monitoring detail plan, and evaluation,, reporting on design implementation progress;

- Proposing and implementing appropriate methods to solve any issues related to design of the projects from design brief, concept design to technical documentation for submissions and tender, construction;

- Review the design documents, deliverables and lead to complete accordance with design requirements;

- Work closely with the departments (BU) and Project Owner’s teams, stakeholders to develop project designs from conceptualization to construction. Manage, coordinate and support the project consultants;

- Prepare routine and ad hoc schedules, statements, reports and analytics as necessary.