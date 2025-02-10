Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research & Report
- Collect and manage information, data, documents and design requirement;
- Research, analyze, propose design solutions and organize the implementation of design to meet requirements. Detail plan establishing and monitoring, evaluation, reporting on design implementation progress;
- Prepare consolidated documents, design reports for related meetings;
- Respond to isues in design accurately, completely and on time basis;
- Ability to interact with other stakeholders in design management.
Timeline & Quality Control
- Establishing and monitoring detail plan, and evaluation,, reporting on design implementation progress;
- Proposing and implementing appropriate methods to solve any issues related to design of the projects from design brief, concept design to technical documentation for submissions and tender, construction;
- Review the design documents, deliverables and lead to complete accordance with design requirements;
- Work closely with the departments (BU) and Project Owner’s teams, stakeholders to develop project designs from conceptualization to construction. Manage, coordinate and support the project consultants;
- Prepare routine and ad hoc schedules, statements, reports and analytics as necessary.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
