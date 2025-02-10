Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Research & Report
- Collect and manage information, data, documents and design requirement;
- Research, analyze, propose design solutions and organize the implementation of design to meet requirements. Detail plan establishing and monitoring, evaluation, reporting on design implementation progress;
- Prepare consolidated documents, design reports for related meetings;
- Respond to isues in design accurately, completely and on time basis;
- Ability to interact with other stakeholders in design management.
Timeline & Quality Control
- Establishing and monitoring detail plan, and evaluation,, reporting on design implementation progress;
- Proposing and implementing appropriate methods to solve any issues related to design of the projects from design brief, concept design to technical documentation for submissions and tender, construction;
- Review the design documents, deliverables and lead to complete accordance with design requirements;
- Work closely with the departments (BU) and Project Owner’s teams, stakeholders to develop project designs from conceptualization to construction. Manage, coordinate and support the project consultants;
- Prepare routine and ad hoc schedules, statements, reports and analytics as necessary.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Other

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

