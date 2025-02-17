Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ACS SOLUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ACS SOLUTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Building 168, Số 4 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P Đakao, Quận 1, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Primary purpose of the role
The Senior Graphic Designer provides specialist expert, advice and services in the development of promotional material and templates to contribute to design and brand consistency across all promotional activities. The role actively contributes to a high-performance team, provides excellent customer service, and enables continual service improvement practices.
● Reported to: CEO
● Department: Marketing & Communications
● Weekly Hrs: 40 hours
● Compensation and Benefits: Subject to negotiation
Task and Responsibilities:
• Visual communication Design:
- Create visual designs for a variety of endpoints including executive-level PowerPoint presentations, digital communications (social, TV newsletter, PR online…), and special projects that directly align with our clients
- Support the creation and execution of internal and external communications
- Align to the visual guidelines already in place
- Have a love for rapid iteration and the consideration of multiple concepts; be excited about creating visually beautiful material that meets the needs of stakeholders

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ACS SOLUTION

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Building 168 số 4 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P Đakao, Q1 hcm

