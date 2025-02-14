Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Trung Thuy Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,800 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Trung Thuy Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Nguyễn Trung Ngạn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,000 USD
ROLE OVERVIEW AND RESPONSIBILITY
1. To prepare a Master Document including Drawing Documents standards, drawing list and deliverables to be followed by designers for each stage, drawings type and Project.
2. To participate together with other team members in bidding packages (bidding, participating in bid interviews, clarifying bid documents, scope of works,…); to evaluate the quality and capacity of contractors/ suppliers.
3. To attend necessary Design Meetings, provide comments and guidance during design work-shops.
4. To manage daily activities regarding Design coordination for all disciplines and Consultants.
5. To ensure that all documents provided by consultant comply with standards and quality in term of content and correctness.
6. Together with Head of Design and or Deputy General Director to prepare Strategy and Design Schedule, aligned with Master Schedule.
7. To oversee the process of preparing, checking and approving the design and submission document to Authorities (i. e MP 1/500, Basic Design Review & Technical design, Fire protection agreement, EIA, Agreement on water and electricity connection, traffic …); follow up Authorities Submission’s process and correctness, including implementation of comments from Authorities; follow up Authorities’ visits and requirements in order to get all the Licenses and Permissions.
