Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Lead improvement projects related to process and continuous improvement in the areas of quality, operations, efficiency, and cost using Lean methodologies and tools and play a lead role in process improvement projects by facilitating groups and teams, managing projects, monitoring for sustainability, presenting results. This position requires strong mindset, continuous improvement orientation and willingness to learn. The Lean knowledge will be able to be trained.

• Work with department head to identify opportunities for improvement.

• Work with training department to develop Lean and 6S culture.

• Work with training department to audit and control 6S performance.

• Develop visual management tool/ board for production.

• Develop and deliver Lean training to all levels of the company.

• Facilitate and manage Lean activities, ensure on-time completion and report results.

• Develop and maintain daily/ weekly Report for all activities and projects that Facilitator is a part of.

• Control and audit processes to ensure that they are maintained after projects completion.

• Proactively find areas that will have constraints currently or could have constraints in the future.

• Maintain reliable attendance.

• Actively participate in meetings and training events.

• Participate and Lead in Kaizen Events and Problem Solving Teams.

• Creates feedback systems with department members to report results and to create new continuous improvement projects.