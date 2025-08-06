Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/09/2025
Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đường số 5A, KCN Hố Nai 3,Trảng Bom , Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Lead improvement projects related to process and continuous improvement in the areas of quality, operations, efficiency, and cost using Lean methodologies and tools and play a lead role in process improvement projects by facilitating groups and teams, managing projects, monitoring for sustainability, presenting results. This position requires strong mindset, continuous improvement orientation and willingness to learn. The Lean knowledge will be able to be trained.
• Work with department head to identify opportunities for improvement.
• Work with training department to develop Lean and 6S culture.
• Work with training department to audit and control 6S performance.
• Develop visual management tool/ board for production.
• Develop and deliver Lean training to all levels of the company.
• Facilitate and manage Lean activities, ensure on-time completion and report results.
• Develop and maintain daily/ weekly Report for all activities and projects that Facilitator is a part of.
• Control and audit processes to ensure that they are maintained after projects completion.
• Proactively find areas that will have constraints currently or could have constraints in the future.
• Maintain reliable attendance.
• Actively participate in meetings and training events.
• Participate and Lead in Kaizen Events and Problem Solving Teams.
• Creates feedback systems with department members to report results and to create new continuous improvement projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5A STREET, HO NAI3 INDUSTRIAL ZONE TRANG BOM DISTRICT, DONG NAI PROVINCE

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hieu-truong-pho-hieu-truong-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job366268
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 19 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 19 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RT Holdings
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RT Holdings
Hạn nộp: 18/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 18/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG ĐÔNG NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 19 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 19 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm RT Holdings
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
RT Holdings
Hạn nộp: 18/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 18/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dạ Hợp
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Meubles Demeyere Vietnam Company LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm