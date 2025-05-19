Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job overview

As a Senior Talent Acquisition, you will be responsible for end-to-end recruitment across both Tech (IT, Product, Data) and Non-Tech (BO, Customer service Sales, Operations…) functions for various business units under Galaxy Holdings. You will develop and implement effective hiring strategies, partner with hiring managers, and play a critical role in shaping the group’s human capital.

Key Responsibilities

• Collaborate with hiring managers across tech and non-tech functions to understand business needs, hiring requirements, and workforce plans.

• Manage full-cycle recruitment: job briefing, posting, sourcing, screening, interviewing, offer negotiation, and candidate onboarding.

• Build and maintain a strong talent pipeline using multiple sourcing channels: LinkedIn, TopCV, VietnamWorks, internal referrals, and professional networks.

• Ensure a consistent and engaging candidate experience aligned with Galaxy Holdings\' values and culture.

• Provide timely market insights such as talent availability, salary trends, and recruitment benchmarks.

• Support the execution of employer branding and recruitment marketing campaigns.

• Mentor junior recruiters or officers in the TA team when applicable.

• Maintain accurate hiring reports and suggest process improvements based on data and feedback.