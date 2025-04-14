Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

THE SITUATION

The Procurement Supervisor-Non food oversees daily non-food purchasing activities, manages procurement staff, and ensures that the company’s supply needs are met efficiently and cost-effectively. This role is responsible for vendor management, contract negotiation, compliance with procurement policies, and driving cost-saving initiatives.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Supervise and guide the procurement team in sourcing non-food goods and services.

Support Procurement Manager to develop and implement procurement strategies aligned with business goals.

Assist Procurement Manager in developing procurement policies, procedures, and best practices.

Work with the restaurant teams and other departments to understand the demand specification.

Review purchase recommendation and approve PO, ensuring accuracy and policy compliance.

Negotiate terms and pricing with approved suppliers to secure competitive deals.

Build and maintain strong vendor relationships to ensure reliability and performance.

Evaluate supplier performance based on quality, delivery, and cost.