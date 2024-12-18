Tuyển IT Helpdesk TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Assist employees with hardware and software issues, ensuring technical problems are resolved smoothly and efficiently.

Participate in the operation and development of the company's IT systems, ensuring smooth functionality while minimizing risks related to technical, network, and information security issues.

Respond directly to technical support requests.

Diagnose and resolve hardware and software-related problems.

Adhere to company workflows and general regulations.

Maintain inventory of all IT equipment, software, and licenses.

Participate in evaluating and procuring IT equipment.

Engage in ongoing training and development programs to stay updated on the latest technology trends and best practices.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Strong knowledge of hardware, software, and particularly computer networking.

Familiarity with security systems and information safety.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in IT support or Helpdesk roles.

Familiarity with Azure, MS Office 365, and SharePoint systems.

Experience managing Active Directory (AD) server systems.

Previous experience with ISO 27001 information security management systems.

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunities for career advancement and development.

Comprehensive training and development programs.

Supportive and collaborative working environment.

Health and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

