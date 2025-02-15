Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

IT Helpdesk

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 139 Cầu Giấy, CTM Complex, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

IT Helpdesk cum Admin Support
Location: CTM Complex, 139 Cau Giay, Hanoi
Location:
Salary: 8,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND per month
Salary:
Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Monday – Friday)
Working Hours:
Position Overview:
We are seeking a skilled and proactive IT Helpdesk Support professional to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for providing first-line technical support to ensure the smooth functioning of our company's IT infrastructure. You will address IT-related issues, troubleshoot hardware and software problems, and assist in maintaining our systems and network. Administrative tasks may be required occasionally to support the overall office functions, but the primary focus of this role will be IT support.
Key Responsibilities:
1. IT Helpdesk Support:
Provide first-line support for hardware, software, and network issues within the company.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to computers, printers, and other IT equipment.
Set up and configure new workstations, including software installation and user account creation.
Manage the company's IT inventory, ensuring all equipment is up to date and functioning properly.
Monitor network performance and assist in resolving connectivity issues.
Provide support for internal software applications, ensuring smooth and effective usage.
Assist in maintaining the company's cybersecurity and data protection measures.
Document issues, solutions, and troubleshooting processes for future reference.
2. IT System Maintenance:
Perform routine checks on systems, networks, and hardware to prevent issues.
Update and patch software and hardware to maintain the security and efficiency of IT resources.
Backup critical data and assist in disaster recovery efforts if required.
3. Administrative Support (Secondary):
Assist with IT-related administrative tasks such as user account management and documentation.
Support in the coordination of office IT assets, including ordering equipment and managing IT resources.
Help with minor office administrative tasks as needed, including filing and organizing office IT records.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Proven experience in IT support, helpdesk, or administrative roles.
Basic knowledge of IT troubleshooting, hardware/software, and network configurations.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills.
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English (preferred).
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills.
A positive, proactive, and service-oriented attitude.
Relevant certifications (e.g., CompTIA A+, Network+, or similar) is a plus but not mandatory.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Competitive salary range of 8,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND.
Professional development and training opportunities.
Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Panorama Nha Trang, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

