Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tam Trinh, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The IT Supervisor will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the IT department within Gearinc. The role involves managing IT staff, ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems, and providing technical support to internal teams and clients. The IT Supervisor will also play a key role in maintaining IT infrastructure, ensuring data security, and assisting in the implementation of new technologies to improve the efficiency and security of BPO operations.
IT Supervisor
Key Responsibilities:
IT Team Supervision: Lead, mentor, and supervise the IT support team, including help desk technicians and system administrators. Assign tasks and ensure timely completion of IT projects and support requests. Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide training to improve team skills. Technical Support: Provide second-level support for escalated IT issues from internal teams and clients. Troubleshoot and resolve complex hardware, software, and network problems. Ensure minimal downtime by implementing proactive monitoring and maintenance schedules for systems and applications. System Maintenance and Upgrades: Oversee the installation, configuration, and maintenance of servers, networks, and IT systems. Ensure that all systems are up to date with the latest patches, firmware, and software updates. Assist in planning and executing system upgrades, including servers, software, and network equipment. Network and Security Management: Monitor network performance and ensure high availability for critical systems and services. Implement and enforce cybersecurity policies to protect the companys IT infrastructure and client data. Collaborate with the IT Manager to develop and implement disaster recovery plans and data backup procedures. Client IT Support: Provide technical support for client systems hosted or managed by the company. Coordinate with client IT teams for seamless integration and troubleshooting of outsourced systems or processes. IT Infrastructure Management: Ensure proper functioning of IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, firewalls, routers, and VPN connections. Manage the configuration and maintenance of VoIP systems and other telecommunication tools used by teams. Vendor and Software Management: Liaise with third-party vendors for the procurement, installation, and maintenance of IT equipment and software. Manage software licenses, ensuring compliance with vendor agreements and business requirements. Reporting and Documentation: Maintain accurate records of IT assets, configurations, and licenses. Prepare regular reports on system performance, incidents, and team productivity for the IT Manager and senior management. Ensure proper documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting steps. Process Improvement: Continuously assess and identify opportunities to improve IT processes, enhance system performance, and increase operational efficiency. Work with the IT Manager to implement new technologies that align with the companys goals.
IT Team Supervision: Lead, mentor, and supervise the IT support team, including help desk technicians and system administrators. Assign tasks and ensure timely completion of IT projects and support requests. Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide training to improve team skills.
IT Team Supervision
Lead, mentor, and supervise the IT support team, including help desk technicians and system administrators. Assign tasks and ensure timely completion of IT projects and support requests. Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide training to improve team skills.
Lead, mentor, and supervise the IT support team, including help desk technicians and system administrators.
Assign tasks and ensure timely completion of IT projects and support requests.
Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide training to improve team skills.
Technical Support: Provide second-level support for escalated IT issues from internal teams and clients. Troubleshoot and resolve complex hardware, software, and network problems. Ensure minimal downtime by implementing proactive monitoring and maintenance schedules for systems and applications.
Technical Support
Provide second-level support for escalated IT issues from internal teams and clients. Troubleshoot and resolve complex hardware, software, and network problems. Ensure minimal downtime by implementing proactive monitoring and maintenance schedules for systems and applications.
Provide second-level support for escalated IT issues from internal teams and clients.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex hardware, software, and network problems.
Ensure minimal downtime by implementing proactive monitoring and maintenance schedules for systems and applications.
System Maintenance and Upgrades: Oversee the installation, configuration, and maintenance of servers, networks, and IT systems. Ensure that all systems are up to date with the latest patches, firmware, and software updates. Assist in planning and executing system upgrades, including servers, software, and network equipment.
System Maintenance and Upgrades
Oversee the installation, configuration, and maintenance of servers, networks, and IT systems. Ensure that all systems are up to date with the latest patches, firmware, and software updates. Assist in planning and executing system upgrades, including servers, software, and network equipment.
Oversee the installation, configuration, and maintenance of servers, networks, and IT systems.
Ensure that all systems are up to date with the latest patches, firmware, and software updates.
Assist in planning and executing system upgrades, including servers, software, and network equipment.
Network and Security Management: Monitor network performance and ensure high availability for critical systems and services. Implement and enforce cybersecurity policies to protect the companys IT infrastructure and client data. Collaborate with the IT Manager to develop and implement disaster recovery plans and data backup procedures.
Network and Security Management
Monitor network performance and ensure high availability for critical systems and services. Implement and enforce cybersecurity policies to protect the companys IT infrastructure and client data. Collaborate with the IT Manager to develop and implement disaster recovery plans and data backup procedures.
Monitor network performance and ensure high availability for critical systems and services.
Implement and enforce cybersecurity policies to protect the companys IT infrastructure and client data.
Collaborate with the IT Manager to develop and implement disaster recovery plans and data backup procedures.
Client IT Support: Provide technical support for client systems hosted or managed by the company. Coordinate with client IT teams for seamless integration and troubleshooting of outsourced systems or processes.
Client IT Support
Provide technical support for client systems hosted or managed by the company. Coordinate with client IT teams for seamless integration and troubleshooting of outsourced systems or processes.
Provide technical support for client systems hosted or managed by the company.
Coordinate with client IT teams for seamless integration and troubleshooting of outsourced systems or processes.
IT Infrastructure Management: Ensure proper functioning of IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, firewalls, routers, and VPN connections. Manage the configuration and maintenance of VoIP systems and other telecommunication tools used by teams.
IT Infrastructure Management
Ensure proper functioning of IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, firewalls, routers, and VPN connections. Manage the configuration and maintenance of VoIP systems and other telecommunication tools used by teams.
Ensure proper functioning of IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, firewalls, routers, and VPN connections.
Manage the configuration and maintenance of VoIP systems and other telecommunication tools used by teams.
Vendor and Software Management: Liaise with third-party vendors for the procurement, installation, and maintenance of IT equipment and software. Manage software licenses, ensuring compliance with vendor agreements and business requirements.
Vendor and Software Management
Liaise with third-party vendors for the procurement, installation, and maintenance of IT equipment and software. Manage software licenses, ensuring compliance with vendor agreements and business requirements.
Liaise with third-party vendors for the procurement, installation, and maintenance of IT equipment and software.
Manage software licenses, ensuring compliance with vendor agreements and business requirements.
Reporting and Documentation: Maintain accurate records of IT assets, configurations, and licenses. Prepare regular reports on system performance, incidents, and team productivity for the IT Manager and senior management. Ensure proper documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.
Reporting and Documentation
Maintain accurate records of IT assets, configurations, and licenses. Prepare regular reports on system performance, incidents, and team productivity for the IT Manager and senior management. Ensure proper documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.
Maintain accurate records of IT assets, configurations, and licenses.
Prepare regular reports on system performance, incidents, and team productivity for the IT Manager and senior management.
Ensure proper documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.
Process Improvement: Continuously assess and identify opportunities to improve IT processes, enhance system performance, and increase operational efficiency. Work with the IT Manager to implement new technologies that align with the companys goals.
Process Improvement
Continuously assess and identify opportunities to improve IT processes, enhance system performance, and increase operational efficiency. Work with the IT Manager to implement new technologies that align with the companys goals.
Continuously assess and identify opportunities to improve IT processes, enhance system performance, and increase operational efficiency.
Work with the IT Manager to implement new technologies that align with the companys goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelors degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field. Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT supervisor or team lead role, ideally within a BPO or similar environment. Hands-on experience with managing network systems, server infrastructure, and telecommunication systems. Technical Expertise: Strong knowledge of Windows/Linux server environments, network administration, and database management. Proficiency in firewall management, VPN, and cybersecurity protocols. Experience with VoIP systems and call center technology. Familiarity with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus. Leadership and Communication: Proven ability to lead and motivate an IT team to achieve operational excellence. Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex IT issues. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact effectively with internal teams and external clients. Certifications (preferred but not required): Certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), or similar. Security certifications (e.g., Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISSP) are a plus.
Educational Background: Bachelors degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
Educational Background
Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT supervisor or team lead role, ideally within a BPO or similar environment. Hands-on experience with managing network systems, server infrastructure, and telecommunication systems.
Experience
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT supervisor or team lead role, ideally within a BPO or similar environment. Hands-on experience with managing network systems, server infrastructure, and telecommunication systems.
Technical Expertise: Strong knowledge of Windows/Linux server environments, network administration, and database management. Proficiency in firewall management, VPN, and cybersecurity protocols. Experience with VoIP systems and call center technology. Familiarity with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus.
Technical Expertise
Strong knowledge of Windows/Linux server environments, network administration, and database management. Proficiency in firewall management, VPN, and cybersecurity protocols. Experience with VoIP systems and call center technology. Familiarity with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus.
Strong knowledge of Windows/Linux server environments, network administration, and database management.
Proficiency in firewall management, VPN, and cybersecurity protocols.
Experience with VoIP systems and call center technology.
Familiarity with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus.
Leadership and Communication: Proven ability to lead and motivate an IT team to achieve operational excellence. Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex IT issues. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact effectively with internal teams and external clients.
Leadership and Communication
Proven ability to lead and motivate an IT team to achieve operational excellence. Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex IT issues. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact effectively with internal teams and external clients.
Proven ability to lead and motivate an IT team to achieve operational excellence.
Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex IT issues.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact effectively with internal teams and external clients.
Certifications (preferred but not required): Certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), or similar. Security certifications (e.g., Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISSP) are a plus.
Certifications
Certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), or similar. Security certifications (e.g., Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISSP) are a plus.
Certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), or similar.
Security certifications (e.g., Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISSP) are a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Salary and Benefits
• Attractive salary and bonus;
• Premium Healthcare and Mental Health Care service for you, 100% covered by the company;
• Extra bonus per personal events (Wedding, Funeral, Hospitalization, Newborn baby) and a very cute baby box for staff who are going to welcome a new baby angel to the world;
• Annual health check, annual flu vaccination;
• Fantastic internal events;
• Paid leave (12 days/year).
2. Working Environment
• We work 40 hours per week;
• International, fun and professional working environment;
• Modern hardware provided by the company (laptop, monitor, etc.);
• Free drinks (coffee, tea, etc.);
• English working environment;
• Training and career development opportunities.
Working Conditions:
• Location: On-site, with occasional travel to other office locations or client sites as required.
• Hours: Full-time; availability for on-call support or during emergencies (e.g., system outages).
• Environment: Fast-paced, BPO setting with 24/7 operational requirements. Flexible availability may be needed for shift work or during high-demand periods.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

