Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Kế toán thanh toán

Collect, check Vendor Invoices, expense and other vouchers and post in SAP.

Maintain a filing system for account payable records.

Make the outgoing payments to vendors, tax & customs.

Reconcile all AP accounts.

Check claims (personal expense claim, business expense claim) and make reimbursements.

Update and calculate the Equipment, Demo Allocation, Asset depreciation, prepaid expenses.

Check all import charges and allocate to cost of sales.

Make Bank & cash reconciliation and Cashflow forecast.

Declare monthly, quarterly, yearly tax (VAT, FCT, CIT) and handle other tax issues.

Deal with tax authorizations, auditors, banks.

Handle all other general accounting issues, closing monthly, yearly report.

Other tasks as assigned.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Diploma in Accounting.

Good knowledge at Financial Accounting.

SAP system is preferred.

Experience: 3-4 years of accounting experience.

Fluent in English, both orally and in writing.

Maintain supportive relationship with other Finance Department and other functional Departments.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 18.000.000 VND per month.

Full participation in Social Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unemployment Insurance.

Annual leave, holiday, and Tet leave policies.

Additional benefits as Company policies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN

