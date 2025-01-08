Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương 17 - 18 Triệu
Collect, check Vendor Invoices, expense and other vouchers and post in SAP.
Maintain a filing system for account payable records.
Make the outgoing payments to vendors, tax & customs.
Reconcile all AP accounts.
Check claims (personal expense claim, business expense claim) and make reimbursements.
Update and calculate the Equipment, Demo Allocation, Asset depreciation, prepaid expenses.
Check all import charges and allocate to cost of sales.
Make Bank & cash reconciliation and Cashflow forecast.
Declare monthly, quarterly, yearly tax (VAT, FCT, CIT) and handle other tax issues.
Deal with tax authorizations, auditors, banks.
Handle all other general accounting issues, closing monthly, yearly report.
Other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 17 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good knowledge at Financial Accounting.
SAP system is preferred.
Experience: 3-4 years of accounting experience.
Fluent in English, both orally and in writing.
Maintain supportive relationship with other Finance Department and other functional Departments.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full participation in Social Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unemployment Insurance.
Annual leave, holiday, and Tet leave policies.
Additional benefits as Company policies.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN
