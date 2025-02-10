Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Fixifoot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Fixifoot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Fixifoot
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Fixifoot

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Đường số 20, Phường An Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh.(Phỏng vấn tại đây), Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Collect, check, and record economic transactions into the software.
Issue invoices.
Provide daily internal reports to the Board of Directors
Submit a payment request.
Work with tax authorities when related issues arise.
Work with the bank on payment procedures and credit records.
Manage cash flow.
Prepare financial statements and periodic tax reports according to State regulations.
Other tasks as assigned by the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a university majoring in finance, accounting, auditing
Experience working in a Trading Company with import activities.
Experience and knowledge in the fields of Finance, Tax Accounting, Production Costs.
Understanding of Vietnam's accounting system.
Able to do reports and communicate in English well.
Proficient in office informatics Word, Excel, accounting software

Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 20,000,000 – 25,000,000 VND.
Monthly lunch and petrol allowances
Enjoy other welfare benefits as prescribed.
12 days of annual leave, public holidays as per State regulations
Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 18:00 (Closed on 7+Sunday)
Opportunities to learn, improve qualifications, and advance in your career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Fixifoot

Công ty TNHH Fixifoot

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 3 đường số 20, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

