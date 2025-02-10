Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Fixifoot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Đường số 20, Phường An Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh.(Phỏng vấn tại đây), Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Collect, check, and record economic transactions into the software.
Issue invoices.
Provide daily internal reports to the Board of Directors
Submit a payment request.
Work with tax authorities when related issues arise.
Work with the bank on payment procedures and credit records.
Manage cash flow.
Prepare financial statements and periodic tax reports according to State regulations.
Other tasks as assigned by the Board of Directors.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience working in a Trading Company with import activities.
Experience and knowledge in the fields of Finance, Tax Accounting, Production Costs.
Understanding of Vietnam's accounting system.
Able to do reports and communicate in English well.
Proficient in office informatics Word, Excel, accounting software
Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Monthly lunch and petrol allowances
Enjoy other welfare benefits as prescribed.
12 days of annual leave, public holidays as per State regulations
Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 18:00 (Closed on 7+Sunday)
Opportunities to learn, improve qualifications, and advance in your career.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Fixifoot
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI